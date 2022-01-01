Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale agrees MLS deal with LAFC

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

GARETH BALE
Felix says there's no chance of Atletico Madrid exit

2022-06-25T17:15:13.000Z

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix insists that he is committed to his La Liga club despite rumours linking him with a move to England.

Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham are both reportedly considering a summer move for the Portugal international, who enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 before injury brought an early end to his campaign.

But Felix wants to stay with Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano and affirms that a departure this summer is not an option.

Mosquera set for Atlanta United

2022-06-25T16:45:43.000Z

James wants Europe return

2022-06-25T16:00:09.000Z

Bale agrees MLS deal with LAFC (David Ornstein)

2022-06-25T15:20:06.000Z

Spurs still keen on Richarlison

2022-06-25T14:40:00.000Z

McCarthy lands at Barnsley

2022-06-25T14:00:00.000Z

Fresh deal for Sunderland's Roberts

2022-06-25T13:30:00.000Z

PSG to push for Skriniar again

2022-06-25T13:00:00.000Z

Hibernian bring in Youan

2022-06-25T12:30:00.000Z

Milan in Ziyech talks

2022-06-25T11:30:00.000Z

Chelsea make Sterling contact

2022-06-25T11:00:00.000Z

Chelsea have made contact with Raheem Sterling's representatives over a move for the Manchester City star, claims The Telegraph.

The Blues have long been linked with a move for the England international this summer, as the Citizens continue to reshape their squad.

Now, Thomas Tuchel has opened talks with the winger, in what could be the first step to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Cherries nab Rothwell

2022-06-25T10:30:00.000Z

Hammers closing in on Areola deal

2022-06-25T10:00:00.000Z

Betis lead European chase for Isco

2022-06-25T09:30:00.000Z

Forest sign Awoniyi in club-record £17.5m deal

2022-06-25T09:00:00.000Z

Liverpool could let Salah leave for £60m

2022-06-25T08:30:00.000Z

Liverpool could let Mohamed Salah join Real Madrid for £60 million ($74m) this summer, claims The Sun.

The Reds' owners would reportedly consider parting ways with the prolific Egypt international if the price was right, having let Sadio Mane depart earlier this summer.

Madrid are thought to be keen on a move for Salah, one of the Premier League's most successful overseas stars in history.

Strootman to exit Marseille

2022-06-25T08:00:00.000Z

Arsenal to table improved Raphinha bid (Sky Sports)

2022-06-25T07:30:00.000Z

Arsenal are set to put an improved bid for Leeds United winger Raphinha on the table, per Sky Sports News.

The Gunners have already seen one official bid knocked back for the Brazil international but are expected to come back with a second offer shortly.

It comes amid reports that they have confirmed a deal for Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, while rival Barcelona continue to stall over a swoop for Raphinha.

Wijnaldum could cut PSG stay short

2022-06-25T07:00:00.000Z

Anderlecht close to Esposito

2022-06-25T06:00:00.000Z

Newcastle, Aston Villa & Everton ready to pounce on Soucek

2022-06-24T22:34:31.000Z

Newcastle, Aston Villa and Everton are plotting bids for West Ham star Tomas Soucek.

The Sun reports the West Ham star is hesitating over a contract extension with the London side and their Premier League rivals are ready to make offers for him.

Carroll snubbed by Club Brugge

2022-06-24T22:29:01.000Z

Andy Carroll will not be joining Club Brugge this summer.

The Daily Mail reports the Belgian side have decided not to sign the striker because his physical and mental conditions are not suitable to their project.

Spurs stall in Spence bid

2022-06-24T22:27:24.000Z

Tottenham could drop their interest in Djed Spence.

The Sun reports the Premier League side do not want to meet Middlesbrough's £15 million asking price for the full-back.

Bayern demand €60m for Lewandowski (Sky Sport)

2022-06-24T22:24:46.000Z

Bavarians may finally be willing to sell striker, but only at a steep cost

Bayern Munich have told Barcelona that they will have to pay around €60 million (£52m/$63m to sign Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Sky Sport in Germany reports the Bundesliga champions have decided that they are wiling to part ways with the Poland star, but only for the right price.

So far, the Catalan side's latest offers have fallen short of the Bavarian team's demands.

Arsenal agree £45m Gabriel Jesus deal

2022-06-24T22:20:17.000Z

Arsenal have agreed a £45 million ($55m) deal with Manchester City for Gabriel Jesus.

GOAL can confirm the two teams have come to an agreement that will see the Brazilian attacker make the move to north London.