Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix insists that he is committed to his La Liga club despite rumours linking him with a move to England.

Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham are both reportedly considering a summer move for the Portugal international, who enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 before injury brought an early end to his campaign.

But Felix wants to stay with Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano and affirms that a departure this summer is not an option.

