Felix says there's no chance of Atletico Madrid exit
Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix insists that he is committed to his La Liga club despite rumours linking him with a move to England.
Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham are both reportedly considering a summer move for the Portugal international, who enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 before injury brought an early end to his campaign.
But Felix wants to stay with Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano and affirms that a departure this summer is not an option.
Mosquera set for Atlanta United
🚨Edwin Mosquera, a un paso de ser refuerzo del Atlanta United.— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 25, 2022
*️⃣ Aldosivi cobrará un resarcimiento por interrumpir el préstamo una vez finalizada la operación.
*️⃣El equipo de la MLS negocia comprarle el pase al DIM. Contrato por 4 años para el 🇨🇴.
*️⃣Info con @GerGarciaGrova pic.twitter.com/qpHPoriWyz
James wants Europe return
James Rodriguez dreams of playing in Europe again. That’s why he’s not accepting Botafogo proposal, as of today. Nothing at the final stage or similar. 🚨🇨🇴 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2022
James will leave Al Rayyan - he’s still giving priority to different proposals as things stand. @PSierraR
Bale agrees MLS deal with LAFC (David Ornstein)
🚨 Gareth Bale agrees to join LAFC in MLS on year-long deal with an option to extend for further 18 months. 32yo opted for #LAFC from a number of options to continue playing ahead of #WC2022 after leaving Real Madrid as free agent @TheAthleticUK #MLS #RMFC https://t.co/kvJVgyafVq— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 25, 2022
Spurs still keen on Richarlison
Tottenham are still well informed on Richarlison - was discussed during talks for Harry Winks-Everton. Richarlison would be open to Spurs move ⚪️ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2022
It also depends on Raphinha domino.
Winks talks going slow, as he could be included in Richarlison talks or separated deal.
McCarthy lands at Barnsley
🤝 Welcome to Oakwell, Conor McCarthy!— Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) June 25, 2022
🖊️ The Irish defender has signed a three-year deal at Oakwell.
Fresh deal for Sunderland's Roberts
✍️ He’s here to stay.— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) June 25, 2022
We’re delighted to confirm that Patrick Roberts has put pen to paper on a new deal!#SAFC
PSG to push for Skriniar again
Paris Saint-Germain will push again in negotiations for Milan Škriniar next week. New contacts expected with Inter to discuss again after opening bid turned down 🔵🇸🇰 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2022
PSG expected to offer around €60m - while Inter have an agreement with Bremer on personal terms since Jan.
Hibernian bring in Youan
Welcome to Hibs, Élie Youan! 🆕😄— Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) June 25, 2022
The 23 year-old striker joins on an initial one-year loan from Swiss club FC St. Gallen.
Read here 👇
Girona want Barca's Umtiti
🚨 Samuel Umtiti will leave Barcelona in the summer. Girona and several Serie A clubs are interested in the defender. #ForçaBarça https://t.co/IJ2FARhZFo pic.twitter.com/7p0ZDpCWlq— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 25, 2022
Milan in Ziyech talks
Hakim Ziyech's agents have already had direct talks with AC Milan board. Ziyech would be happy to join Milan - been told Chelsea and Tuchel are open to let him go if right conditions are guaranteed. 🔴🇲🇦 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2022
Ziyech's on AC Milan list since long time - talks will continue soon. pic.twitter.com/CfpEtVjSsx
Chelsea make Sterling contact
Chelsea have made contact with Raheem Sterling's representatives over a move for the Manchester City star, claims The Telegraph.
The Blues have long been linked with a move for the England international this summer, as the Citizens continue to reshape their squad.
Now, Thomas Tuchel has opened talks with the winger, in what could be the first step to take him to Stamford Bridge.
Cherries nab Rothwell
We're delighted to confirm the signing of midfielder Joe Rothwell on a four-year contract ✍️— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) June 25, 2022
Hammers closing in on Areola deal
West Ham are closing on Alphonse Areola deal, after verbal agreement on personal terms as reported last Thursday - it's all set to complete the deal next week. Gonna be a permanent transfer. ⚒️🇫🇷 #WHUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2022
Contacts between clubs on final details are ongoing.
Betis lead European chase for Isco
🚨 Real Betis, AS Roma, Sevilla and Galatasaray are interested in Isco. pic.twitter.com/rVz7qAA2Gw— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 25, 2022
Forest sign Awoniyi in club-record £17.5m deal
Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Taiwo Awoniyi. ✍️— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 25, 2022
🌳🔴 #NFFC #PL
Liverpool could let Salah leave for £60m
Liverpool could let Mohamed Salah join Real Madrid for £60 million ($74m) this summer, claims The Sun.
The Reds' owners would reportedly consider parting ways with the prolific Egypt international if the price was right, having let Sadio Mane depart earlier this summer.
Madrid are thought to be keen on a move for Salah, one of the Premier League's most successful overseas stars in history.
Strootman to exit Marseille
Kevin Strootman's not in Olympique Marseille plans for next season. Talks ongoing with Hellas Verona to find an agreement - sport director Marroccu already had Strootman with him in the past. 🇳🇱🇫🇷 #OM— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2022
OM are still keen on Bryan Gil and Nuno Tavares but only at their conditions.
Arsenal to table improved Raphinha bid (Sky Sports)
Arsenal are set to put an improved bid for Leeds United winger Raphinha on the table, per Sky Sports News.
The Gunners have already seen one official bid knocked back for the Brazil international but are expected to come back with a second offer shortly.
It comes amid reports that they have confirmed a deal for Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, while rival Barcelona continue to stall over a swoop for Raphinha.
Wijnaldum could cut PSG stay short
🚨 Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum will be allowed to leave Paris St-Germain this summer. #PSG pic.twitter.com/wnlcly7PBR— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 25, 2022
Pogba joins Mohun Bagan
F. Pogba is Green Maroon 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon pic.twitter.com/diuxLL9j1N— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) June 25, 2022
Anderlecht close to Esposito
Anderlecht are closing on deal to sign former Basel striker Sebastiano Esposito on loan with buy option from Inter, new manager Mazzú approved the deal. 🇮🇹🇧🇪 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2022
There’s nothing decided for Lucien Agoumé. No agreement with Italian clubs despite rumours, it’s still open.
Newcastle, Aston Villa & Everton ready to pounce on Soucek
Newcastle, Aston Villa and Everton are plotting bids for West Ham star Tomas Soucek.
The Sun reports the West Ham star is hesitating over a contract extension with the London side and their Premier League rivals are ready to make offers for him.
Carroll snubbed by Club Brugge
Andy Carroll will not be joining Club Brugge this summer.
The Daily Mail reports the Belgian side have decided not to sign the striker because his physical and mental conditions are not suitable to their project.
Spurs stall in Spence bid
Tottenham could drop their interest in Djed Spence.
The Sun reports the Premier League side do not want to meet Middlesbrough's £15 million asking price for the full-back.
Bayern demand €60m for Lewandowski (Sky Sport)
Bavarians may finally be willing to sell striker, but only at a steep cost
Bayern Munich have told Barcelona that they will have to pay around €60 million (£52m/$63m to sign Robert Lewandowski this summer.
Sky Sport in Germany reports the Bundesliga champions have decided that they are wiling to part ways with the Poland star, but only for the right price.
So far, the Catalan side's latest offers have fallen short of the Bavarian team's demands.
Arsenal agree £45m Gabriel Jesus deal
Arsenal have agreed a £45 million ($55m) deal with Manchester City for Gabriel Jesus.
GOAL can confirm the two teams have come to an agreement that will see the Brazilian attacker make the move to north London.