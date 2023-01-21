West Ham United could replace David Moyes with former Burnley manager Sean Dyche according to journalist Dean Jones via GiveMeSport.

The journalist claimed, "I’m even hearing the potential of Sean Dyche coming into West Ham might be realistic at the moment. But obviously, if they lose to Everton, it’s going to be a pretty poisonous atmosphere at West Ham and at that point, David Moyes will be a dead man walking."