Nottingham Forest are plotting a move to sign Everton defender Mason Holgate in January according to Football Insider.
Forest are already in touch with the Toffees over a possible move for the defender before the window closes.
🚨 Understand Youssufa Moukoko will sign new deal with Borussia Dortmund today. It’s done deal, here we go 🟡⚫️ #BVB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2023
Moukoko will extend his contract until June 2026 — top talent had many bids but decided to stay despite fake news on salary, as Moukoko loves BVB.
Official soon. pic.twitter.com/sdrizsfUjz
West Ham United could replace David Moyes with former Burnley manager Sean Dyche according to journalist Dean Jones via GiveMeSport.
The journalist claimed, "I’m even hearing the potential of Sean Dyche coming into West Ham might be realistic at the moment. But obviously, if they lose to Everton, it’s going to be a pretty poisonous atmosphere at West Ham and at that point, David Moyes will be a dead man walking."
EXCL — Eduardo Camavinga’s agent Joshua Barnett tells me on Arsenal and Chelsea loan links: “There’s no truth. Of course every club in the world would want him, but he’s very happy in Real Madrid and Real Madrid are very happy with Camavinga”. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2023
Camavinga stays. pic.twitter.com/ye9phrJ445
Jakub Kiwior will complete his medical tests in London as new Arsenal player today, then he will be at Emirates. Plan confirmed as €25m deal will be signed also on player side soon. ⚪️🔴🩺 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2023
Arsenal and Serie A side Spezia have already signed documents yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/R4328Kv4QV
Brighton are set to sign Swedish midfielder Yasin Ayari, deal agreed with AIK and here we go - agreement for fee around €6m, as reported by @DKristoffersson 🔵🇸🇪 #BHAFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2023
Ayari will fly to England in the next days with his agents to undergo medical tests and sign the contract. pic.twitter.com/qOvTAYhkbw
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that he could let Chelsea target Moises Caicedo leave in the summer.
The Blues have been eyeing a move for the player in January but De Zerbi suggested while speaking to reporters, "Caicedo is very important for us. I hope he finishes the season with us, but it’s always difficult to be certain. The best solution is that he finishes the season with us and for him, in the summer, it’s better then if he changes teams."
Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Swedish international Jesper Karlsson according to Jeunes Footeux.
Along with Spurs, Brighton and Fulham are also chasing the winger.
West Ham United have reportedly submitted a bid to sign AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo but the Italian club has rejected the offer according to Corriere Dello Sport.
The Premier League side's deal included a loan move for the midfielder until December 2023 with an option to buy the player after that if the club managed to secure 30 points with the player in their squad.
Excl: Croatia international right back Josip Juranović close to joining Union Berlin from Celtic, talks very advanced between clubs and player side. 🚨🇭🇷 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2023
Negotiations are at final stages — here we go expected soon. pic.twitter.com/azT7NYziwL
Chelsea are set to hold talks with their midfielder Mason Mount over a possible new amid interest from Liverpool who are keen on signing the England international according to The Guardian.
Mount currently has 18 months left in his current contract and earns £75,000-a-week which makes him one of the lowest-earning members of the squad.
EXCL: Danjuma to Everton, here we go! Full agreement reached during the night and details now sorted. It’s done deal, Danjuma’s back to Premier League 🚨🚨🔵 #EFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2023
Understand the medical tests will take place on Saturday morning.
Straight loan from Villarreal, NO buy option. pic.twitter.com/rYcv5UCSJb
Ayoze Perez looks set to join Real Betis on loan from Leicester.
The Daily Mail says the Foxes are willing to part ways with the winger this month ahead of the end of his contract in the summer so that they can bring in another wide forward to strengthen their squad.
Arsenal and Newcastle are monitoring Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda, Fichajes reports.
The 18-year-old right-back has impressed in Spain and his agent has already travelled to England to hold talks with the interested teams.
Hakim Ziyech is eager to join Barcelona from Chelsea this month.
Sport reports the Morocco international's agent has been in touch with the Catalan side about the prospect of the Chelsea man replacing Memphis Depay at Camp Nou.
Manchester United are eyeing a bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the summer, The Daily Mail claims.
The Red Devils are prioritising a new striker and they believe the England star could be the solution to their problems.
However, Roma are only open to selling him for €30m outright and are not interested in letting him go on loan.