Barcelona are thought to have reached a verbal agreement over the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicki, German journalist Patrick Berger has revealed.

The France international is out of contract at the end of the season meaning he would join on a free transfer, having been a vital part of Frankfurt's European push this campaign.

However, Berger has clarified that, despite this verbal agreement, the transfer is not complete just yet, as the Catalan club will make a decision sometime around March.