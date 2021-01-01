Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dembele almost certain to become free agent

Stevenage announce Tisdale
Welcome to Stevenage Football Club, Paul Tisdale. pic.twitter.com/ljf4pDPi7F— Stevenage FC 🔴⚪ (@StevenageFC) November 28, 2021
Dembele almost certain to become free agent (SPORT)
The Barcelona star wants a fresh start at another club
Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has no interest in re-signing with the team and will seek a new organisation as a free agent, according to SPORT.
Despite frequent injury problems, the 24-year-old is expected to receive significant interest, with Newcastle reported as a team following his situation.
Kamara rejects four Marseille offers with Milan interested
Boubacar Kamara has rejected four contract renewal offers from Marseille and could leave the club on a free transfer in the summer, according to Foot Mercato.
And Calciomercato writes that the 22-year-old defensive midfielder is being tracked by AC Milan, along with a host of other top clubs.
Stuttgart want permanent Ito move
Stuttgart want to sign defender Hiroki Ito on a permanent basis after an impressive beginning to his loan spell from Jubilo Iwata, writes Bild.
Ito, 22, scored his first Bundesliga goal against Mainz on Friday.
Van de Beek & Henderson to be offloaded
Manchester United will offload midfielder Donny van de Beek and goalkeeper Dean Henderson in January but are not expected to make any major additions, writes the Daily Mail.
Both players have found time on the pitch difficult to come by this year and Ralf Rangnick is reported to want a smaller squad.
Ferreira receives Saudi interest
Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira is wanted by Saudi side Al-Nassr after he led his club to Sudamerica glory, reports Gianluigi Longari.
Ferreira, 42, is said to desire a move beyond South America having been in Europe during his playing career and briefly coaching at Braga.