Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Werner offered to Real Madrid

Werner offered to Real Madrid (El Larguero)
Chelsea forward closing in on Stamford Bridge exit
Chelsea have offered Timo Werner to Real Madrid, claims El Larguero.
Werner has been strongly linked to a move outside of England after two underwhelming seasons with the Blues, but the report says he would need to accept a bench role at the Santiago Bernabeu.
AC Milan schedule De Ketelaere medical
Expected medicals and signing with #ACMilan for Charles #DeKetelaere on Monday. Contract until 2027 (€2,2M/year). #transfers #CDK— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 30, 2022
Raum deal progressing normally
There are no issues or problems for David Raum deal. He will be Leipzig player in the coming days, waiting for the clubs to sign paperworks then it will be official. ⚪️🔴✅ #RBLeipzig— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2022
No decision made on Angeliño’s future yet - it will be discussed in the next days. pic.twitter.com/FTMUWcT6SG
Stoke in advanced Delap negotiations
Stoke City are in advanced talks to sign Liam Delap, favourites to find full agreement with Man City. 🚨🔵 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2022
Been told City will only let Delap go on loan. Southampton £16m official bid and Newcastle approaches have been rejected. Stoke, on it - as per @dansheldonsport. pic.twitter.com/Wr65Rel4xf
RB Leipzig boss responds to Werner talk
Amid speculation that Timo Werner could return to RB Leipzig from Chelsea this summer, manager Domenico Tedesco has been quizzed on the possible transfer.
"Timo Werner isn't my player, isn't our player," he told reporters. "He is a player from Chelsea.
"Therefore, I have a clear opinion on this. To not express myself, to not position myself on players, who aren't part of our club, who aren't under contract in our club.
"In my opinion, that's a matter of respect. That's an important principle, which I set up for me."