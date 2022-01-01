Barca prioritising new contracts for Gavi & Araujo
Barcelona are prioritising new contracts for Gavi and Ronald Araujo - according to ESPN.
Both players will see their current deals expire in 2023 and a number of top European clubs have expressed an interest in the pair.
Gavi and Araujo both want to stay at Camp Nou but want to be fairly compensated by Barca in relation to their improved status.
Rodgers gives Tielemans update amid Liverpool links
Brendan Rodgers has offered an update on Youri Tielemans' contract situation amid reports that Liverpool and Arsenal are both interested in signing the Leicester midfielder.
Tielemans has established himself among the most consistent performers in the Premier League since moving to Leicester in January 2019, attracting a number of high-profile admirers in the process.
GOAL reported in January that the 24-year-old had emerged on Arsenal's transfer radar and Liverpool have also been strongly linked with his services, and Rodgers is trying to be realistic when addressing his long-term future.
Read the full story on GOAL.
Man Utd add Nkunku to summer shopping list (ESPN)
Manchester United have added RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku to their list of summer transfer targets, reports ESPN.
Ralf Rangnick has urged the Red Devils to make a move for the talented 24-year-old, who has registered 19 goals and 13 assists this season.
Arsenal snubbed Aubameyang-Icardi swap (The Athletic)
The Athletic reports that Arsenal snubbed an opportunity to swap Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Mauro Icardi during the January transfer window.
The Gunners finally moved an unsettled striker out to Barcelona, but only after turning down the chance to take an Argentina international from Paris Saint-Germain in exchange.
Barcelona remain keen on Cavani
Barcelona are still keen on signing Edinson Cavani in the summer, claims Fichajes.
The experienced Uruguayan will become a free agent when his contract at Manchester United expires, with La Liga giants looking into a deal despite taking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal in January.
Kessie yet to make future call
Franck Kessié has still no full agreement with any club. Barcelona are in contact with his agent since December, they are waiting for him - Kessié has not made his final choice yet. Race still open, other clubs also interested. ⚠️🇨🇮 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 14, 2022
His AC Milan deal runs out in June 2022. pic.twitter.com/tvgT6MqqbV
Juve open to offers for Rabiot & Sandro
Juventus are ready to listen to offers for Adrien Rabiot and Alex Sandro - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Both men have contracts expiring in 2023 and will not be offered the chance to extend their stay at the Allianz Arena.
Rabiot has yet to score for Juve this season from 28 outings in all competitions, while Sandro has one to his name from the same number of games.
Man Utd interested in Gladbach defender Bensebaini
Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ramy Bensebaini is the subject of interest from Manchester United - according to Fichajes.
The Red Devils are looking at the 26-year-old as a potential replacement for Luke Shaw as their first-choice left-back.
Bensebaini has scored three goals in 13 Bundesliga games so far this term and only has 17 months left to run on his contract with Gladbach.
Chelsea & Barca vying for De Ligt (Calciomercato)
Dutch centre-back in high demand
Chelsea and Barcelona are vying for the signature of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt - according to Calciomercato.
The 22-year-old's contract in Turin expires in 2024 and the Bianconeri will consider a summer sale if extension talks with his agent Mino Raiola don't run smoothly.
Barca are planning to submit a €75 million (£63m/$85m) bid for De Ligt when the transfer window reopens but Chelsea could launch a rival offer as Thomas Tuchel seeks to bolster his centre-back ranks.
Milan line up Bennacer and Leao extensions
AC Milan are working to extend both Ismael Bennacer and Rafael Leão contracts in the coming months. Talks ongoing after Theo deal completed. 🔴 #ACMilan— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 14, 2022
Sven Botman will be priority target as centre back for summer - he was untouchable in January but will leave Lille in June.
West Ham eye trio of signings (Fichajes)
Hammers set three key targets
West Ham have picked out three key targets they wish to bring to London Stadium come the end of the campaign, says Fichajes.
The Hammers have their eyes on Sven Botman, Pervis Estupinan and Robin Le Normand as new recruits.
David Moyes' side are looking to challenge for Europe once more after last term's surprise top-six finish.
Arsenal line up Broja move (football.london)
The Chelsea man could move across London in the summer
Arsenal are lining up a summer move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, reports football.london.
Broja, 20, has starred on loan this season with Southampton, scoring seven goals in all competitions.
The Gunners are in need of reinforcements at striker with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah likely to leave in the summer when their contracts expire.
Atletico eye up Artur
🚨Atletico Madrid are closely monitoring the performance of Artur from RB Bragantino. 👀#DiaDeBraga #RedBullBragantino pic.twitter.com/nZgGbcu0zT— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) February 13, 2022
Guardiola unsure over Sterling future
Man City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that he is unsure over the future of Raheem Sterling.
A hat-trick at the weekend underlined the forward's superb skill, and with a likely central role for England to come at Qatar 2022, the 27-year-old is considering his future beyond a current deal that expires in mid-2023.
“Nobody doubts how important it is,” Guardiola said. “What I want is [day after day] to play good. Not just him, but all the players. If we count the amount of games he has played since we are together, it is a lot. He is a key player.
“About the future, I don’t know what is going to happen. The club decides. I give my opinion but of course the club takes the decision all the time.”
Aberdeen confirm interim team
The Club confirms it has now put in place an interim coaching team to oversee first team affairs until a new manager is appointed.— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 13, 2022
Meret wants clarity over Napoli role
Alex Meret wishes to have clarity over his role at Napoli before he considers his future, per Calciomercato.
The shot-stopper has been second choice at the Serie A outfit this season, limited for overall game-time.
With his deal set to expire next term, Meret wants to know if he can be assured of a larger role - or he may consider his options elsewhere.