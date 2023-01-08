Yann Sommer is not giving up on his hopes of joining Bayern Munich from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Gladbach have told the goalkeeper and Bayern that he will not be sold in January, but according to Sky Sport in Germany, Sommer has pleaded with the club's vice-president Rainer Bonhof to let him leave after already relaying his wish to coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Roland Virkus.