Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle heavily scouting Nunez

Newcastle heavily scouting Nunez (Mirror)
Benfica striker one of club's top summer targets
Newcastle are heavily scouting Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, according to the Mirror.
The club are keen on adding a forward who can lead the attack for years to come as they try to fulfil European ambitions, and Nunez's Champions League experience is attractive.
Forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Patrik Schick are also said to be under consideration.
Head coach McGlynn leaves Raith Rovers
| Club Statement | Management team to depart.https://t.co/r9mr7vWjHx pic.twitter.com/eXB16efveZ— RRFC Official (@RaithRovers) May 3, 2022
De Bruyne: I want Jesus to stay at Man City
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne wants Gabriel Jesus to remain at the club long-term as the Brazilian "makes this team better".
Haverfordwest re-sign Patten
𝐴 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑎𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑏𝑎𝑐𝑘... 💪— Haverfordwest County AFC (@HaverfordwestFC) May 3, 2022
We are delighted to announce that defender, @kylepattenx, has agreed a new deal with the club, which will see him remain at the @OgiWales Bridge Meadow for the next two years! ✍️#PlayingForPembrokeshire
Burnley ink Rodriguez extension
👏 "To play for Burnley being a Burnley lad is extra special."— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 3, 2022
📝 Jay Rodriguez signs new deal to keep him at Turf Moor until the end of the 2023/24 season ⤵️#TogetherWeCanUTC