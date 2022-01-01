Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City add De Jong to transfer wishlist

Roma boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring in Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka - according to The Sun.

The Giallorossi's current squad already contains former United star Chris Smalling, while ex-Chelsea man Tammy Abraham leads the line upfront.

Mourinho is eager to add another Englishman to his ranks this summer and Wan-Bissaka may be available after a frustrating 2021-22 season at Old Trafford.