Barcelona are close to reaching a pre-agreement with Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, according to Sport.
The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season and the Catalan side are eager to bring him to Camp Nou.
Barcelona are close to reaching a pre-agreement with Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, according to Sport.
The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season and the Catalan side are eager to bring him to Camp Nou.
Inter have made contact with Chris Smalling's agents over a possible move to San Siro, Calciomercato reports.
The defender can leave Roma at the end of the season when his contract expires and both the Nerazzurri and Juventus are interested in signing him.
Chelsea have approached Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, according to journalist Si Phillips.
The 18-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and it seems the Blues want to lure him away from Old Trafford and to Stamford Bridge over the summer.
Benfica hope to beat Chelsea and Liverpool to the signing of Chicago Fire forward Jhon Duran, Record reports.
The 19-year-old has caught the attention of several top teams, including Premier League sides, but the Portuguese giants hope to snap him up with a move next month.
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to tie Lionel Messi to a new contract in the wake of his World Cup success with Argentina.
Messi's current deal expires at the end of the season but Sport reports PSG will soon make an offer to extend his stay, giving him a one-year contract with an option for another season.