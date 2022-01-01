Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG plot £59m bid for Man City star Bernardo Silva

Manchester United are trying to sign five more players before the end of the transfer window.

The Telegraph reports they are after a new right-back, two midfielders, a winger and a striker.

Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all among their list of targets reported by the outlet.