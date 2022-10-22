Gaston Ramirez's transfer to Virtus Entella has been confirmed by the club.
Ramirez spent time at Southampton earlier in his career before a stint in Serie A.
Wilfried Zaha is all set to leave Crystal Palace for free once his contract expires with the club next summer according to Football London.
While Crystal Palace will offer him a new deal, the player is likely to reject the offer. Clubs like Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea are linked with a move for the winger.
Premier League duo West Ham United and Newcastle United are set to fight it out during the January transfer window to secure the services of Inter midfielder Kristjan Asllani according to Tutto Mercato Web.
Asllani impressive performances in the Serie A last season for Empoli prompted Inter to sign the player on loan in the summer.
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte wants to sign Victor Osimhen from Inter in January according to Calciomercato.
Spurs may face competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also admirers of the forward.
Rangers could be interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Andrey Lunyov according to Daily Record.
The 30-year-old custodian is in the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga aside which is tempting Rangers to go for him.
Aston Villa and West Ham United were keen on signing former Rangers defender Calvin Bassey before he moved to Ajax this summer according to Sports Witness.
Arsenal were also interested in signing the player initially but did not follow up later. Eventually, Ajax paid €20m to secure his signing.
Newcastle United and Manchester United will fight it out over securing the services of Hakan Calhanoglu in January according to Calciomercatweb.
The Inter midfielder is reportedly a priority for both the Premier League clubs and they could offer the Italian side close to £34.9million as transfer fee.
Aston Villa are keen on getting Brentford manager Thomas Frank as their new head coach after they parted ways with Steven Gerrard as per Football Insider.
Reportedly Frank has a release clause of less than £3million.
Real Betis have shown interest in signing Manchester United's David De Gea next summer as reported by Todofichajes.
The goalkeeper's contract with the Red Devils expires next summer and while they have the option to extend his stay by another, the club may consider letting him leave for free as they want to plan for the future.
Newcastle United have emerged as a possible destination for Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio according to The Shields Gazette.
The Spaniard's contract expires next summer and he is yet to negotiate a fresh deal with the club. Chelsea and Manchester United are also heavily linked with the player.
Manchester United have shown interest in signing Inter defender Milan Skriniar in the January window according to Fichajes.
Chelsea and PSG are also after the Slovakian defender who has entered the final year of his contract with the Serie A giants.
Sevilla have entered the race to sign Blackburn Rovers winger Ben Brereton Diaz according to Newcastle World.
The Chilean was previously linked with a move to Premier League sides Leeds United and Newcastle United but the Spanish club have lately emerged favourites to rope in the player next summer after his contract expires with Blackburn.
Manchester United are interested in signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni according to Fichajes.
Other than the Red Devils their city rivals Manchester City and Real Madrid are also keen on roping in the 23-year-old.
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has urged caution in the transfer market to avoid any recruitment blunders.
"I think you need to have time, patience, don’t make mistakes in the transfer market. Many situations, but it’s normal for a club like Tottenham in this moment," he told reporters on Friday.
Erik ten Hag is desperate to recruit a new right-back in January and Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong is being considered.
According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, Frimpong is among a number of players on United's shortlist heading into the winter.
Erik ten Hag has insisted that he does not want to see Cristiano Ronaldo depart Manchester United in the January transfer window.
Chelsea manager Graham Potter has insisted that he is not concerned about N'Golo Kante's future, despite the midfielder being out of contract at the end of the season.
The France international was recently ruled out of the World Cup through injury and Potter says the club are focussed on getting him back to full fitness.
"The most important thing for us and me is we help him get fit. That’s the focus. He has a long road ahead so we have to make sure he gets the right treatment and when he is enjoying his football, we can think about those things then," he said.