Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid confirm Isco departure

Real Madrid confirm Isco exit
Ancelotti says midfielder will leave this summer
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that midfielder Isco will depart after the season.
“Isco's career with Real Madrid ends today," he told reporters. "And it's been a great career."
Indeed, the Spaniard put up massive numbers over the course of his time with the Blancos - even though injuries and a decline in form late in his tenure robbed him of more production.
Isco's time at Real Madrid ends with more than 100 goal involvements and at least four Champions League trophies.— GOAL (@goal) May 20, 2022
He could earn a fifth European medal later this month. pic.twitter.com/Ky3vMWW9A4
Guardiola wants Gundogan to stay at Man City
Pep Guardiola says he wants Ilkay Gundogan to stay at Manchester City.
The coach also hit out at people spreading rumours of an imminent transfer for the midfielder on social media.
Solomon-Fulham move set to collapse
Manor Solomon-Fulham deal is on the verge of collapse, despite being verbally agreed for one month and confirmed as ‘imminent’ by the player. ⚠️🇮🇱 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2022
There are serious issues - and other clubs are now entering the race to sign Solomon, huge opportunity on the market. pic.twitter.com/BxKx3dQ1uz
PSG confirm Di Maria exit
🙌❤️💙@PSG_English would like to salute 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥 𝐃𝐢 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚 and his 7 seasons spent in the Red and Blue jersey. The Argentinian won 18 titles and became the best passer in the history of the club.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 20, 2022
🔗 https://t.co/WQIKrPGIFI pic.twitter.com/JIeSWKo6s9
Totti: I will try to convince Dybala to join Roma
Roma legend Francesco Totti says he will try to convince Paulo Dybala to join the Serie A club.
Dybala is available for free this summer as he prepares to leave Juventus, with Inter and AC Milan said to be in contention to land him.
Brighton set for Welbeck extension
🔥🔥Brighton have agreed a 2+1-year extension to Danny Welbeck's contract. 🇬🇧 🔵⚪ #BHAFC ⌛ https://t.co/gBCHjHmKA7 pic.twitter.com/lTOCEi3WfM— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 20, 2022