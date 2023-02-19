Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd put massive asking price on Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2022-23Getty
  • -

    Arsenal expecting "half the Premier League" to bid for Balogun

    Folarin Balogun Stade de Reims Ligue 1 2022-2023Getty Images

    Arsenal expect "half the Premier League" to bid for in-form striker Folarin Balogun this summer, according to Football Insider.

    The 21-year-old forward is currently on loan at French side Stade Reims, where he's having a sensational season. With 15 goals in 23 games, he's the league's joint top scorer alongside Kylian Mbappé and Jonathan David.

    The Gunners may have the chance to cash in on Balogun when he returns to the Emirates, although it's possible he could be involved in Arteta's plans next season. Whatever happens, he's hot property right now.

  • -

    Man Utd linked with move for Illan Meslier

    Illan Meslier Leeds UnitedGetty Images

    According to The Sun, Manchester United are interested in Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier as a potential replacement for David De Gea.

    With De Gea's current £375,000-per week contract expiring this summer, the Spaniard's future at the club is uncertain; however, both parties are reportedly keen to reach an agreement.

    Even if United's No. 1 does sign a new deal, Meslier could still be brought in, with the Leeds keeper targeted as a strong back-up and long-term replacement for De Gea.

  • -

    Alexis Mac Allister linked with potential summer move

    Alexis Mac Allister Argentina World Cup 2022Getty Images

    Alexis Mac Allister's dad has hinted that his son could leave Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, amid interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

    Speaking to TyC Sports, Mac Allister Senior said: "For now, he is at Brighton. It seems to be a very good thing that he has returned from the World Cup and has not despaired about leaving, enjoying success calmly and in peace, in a team that loves him very much."

    "But prior to the World Cup, Alexis renewed his contract so that the club also has the opportunity of an important transfer." The 24-year-old midfielder certainly seems perfectly happy on the south coast - any club looking to buy him this summer will have to seriously splash the cash.

  • -

    Gladbach director confirms Thuram will leave on free

    Thuram desktopGetty Images

    Borussia Monchengladbach director Roland Virkus has confirmed that the club's star forward Marcus Thuram will likely leave the club as a free agent this summer.

    “We have to accept that there are even bigger clubs where Marcus might go,” Virkus told Sport1. “The fact that players will leave us for free is not a positive situation and I am not going to sugarcoat this.”

    With Thuram's current contract running out in June, a number of clubs including Inter, Barcelona, and Chelsea are reportedly considering a swoop for the French international.

  • -

    QPR sack head coach Neil Critchley

    Neil Critchley has been sacked as QPR head coach after registering just one win in the 12 league games since his arrival, the club has confirmed.

    Critchley was brought in after the departure of former boss Michael Beale to Rangers in November, but he's struggled to have an impact. A 3-1 reverse to high-flying Middlesbrough yesterday sealed his fate.

    Next up in the Championship, QPR face a home clash against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday 25th February.

  • -

    Klopp wants new sporting director at Liverpool

    Jurgen Klopp hopes a new sporting director will be able to get Liverpool back on track amid their disastrous season.

    Football Insider reports the German coach wants to be the one to pick who comes into the role as they look to rebuild over the summer.

  • -

    Chelsea won't sack Potter

    Chelsea are not going to sack Graham Potter despite his team's 1-0 loss at home to Southampton on Saturday.

    The Mirror reports co-owner Todd Boehly has no intention of getting rid of the coach in the wake of their worrying run of form.

  • -

    Real Madrid target Man Utd's Diogo Dalot (Fichajes)

    Diogo Dalot react Manchester United Charlton Carabao Cup 2022-23Getty Images

    Real Madrid are plotting a move for Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot.

    According to Fichajes, the Spanish giants believe they could snap him up for around €30 million or wait until his contract expires in 2024.

  • -

    Chelsea & Tottenham target Ferguson

    Brighton star Evan Ferguson has caught the attention of Chelsea and Tottenham.

    The Sun reports the London clubs are considering making a bid for the 18-year-old attacker.

  • -

    Inter lead race to sign Thuram

    Inter are the frontrunners to sign Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach, Calciomercato says.

    The attacker has been linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester United, but Inter are showing most interest and are prepared to sign him this summer.

  • -

    Sevilla want Sergio Gomez on loan

    Sevilla are interested in taking Sergio Gomez on loan from Manchester City, Fichajes reports.

    The 22-year-old has not had as much playing time as he hoped since joining City from Anderlecht and the club are open to letting him leave for a season to gain more experience.

  • -

    Bayern Munich want to sign Chelsea star

    Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images

    Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech according to Fichajes.

    Ziyech was keen on joining Paris Saint-Germain during the January window but his move to the French capital collapsed at the last moment on the deadline day. While PSG remain interested in signing the Moroccan, Munich could also be a possible destination for the player next season with Bayern showing interest now.

  • -

    Chelsea want to Felix permanently

    Joao Felix Chelsea Dortmund Champions League 2022-23Getty

    Chelsea are eyeing a permanent move for Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix according to AS.

    Felix joined the Blues in the January window on a six-month loan and has scored one goal in three appearances for the club. Graham Potter is reportedly impressed with Portuguese's performance and wants to keep him at the club permanently.

  • -

    Liverpool eye move for Inter midfielder

    Nicolo Barella Hakan Calhanoglu InterGetty

    Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Inter midfielder Nicolo Barrela according to Fichajes.

    Other than Barrela, the Reds are also chasing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and Chelsea's Mason Mount.

  • -

    Arsenal, Man Utd lead race to sign Inter star

    Denzel Dumfries Inter 2022-23Getty Images

    Arsenal and Manchester United are the frontrunners to land Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries according to Tuttosport.

    Chelsea have been interested in Dumfries for quite some time now but with Malo Gusto's signing in January, it looks like their Premier League rivals are more likely to sign the Dutchman now.

  • -

    Anton Efremov set to extend stay at Villarreal

  • -

    Newcastle United want Southampton midfielder

    James Ward-Prowse celebrate Southampton 2022-23Getty Images

    Newcastle United are interested in signing Southampton's midfield star James Ward-Prowse according to Fichajes.

    But the Magpies will face competition from three other Premier League clubs, Manchester United, Chelsea and West Ham, who are also keen on signing the midfielder.

  • -

    West Ham eye move for Lazio star

    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Lazio Milan Serie AGetty

    West Ham United are keen on signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic according to The Sun.

    The Hammers are eyeing a move for the 27-year-old midfielder as a replacement for Declan Rice who is supposed to leave the club in the summer.

  • -

    Rabiot unsure about Juventus' future

  • -

    West Ham show interest in signing Bristol City midfielder

    West Ham United are all set to compete with Crystal Palace for the signing of Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott according to The Sun.

    The Championship side value the 19-year-old player at around £20 million.