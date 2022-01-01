Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alexis Sanchez close to Marseille move

Inter close to selling Pinamonti to Sassuolo
Sassuolo will replace Giacomo Raspadori with #Inter forward Andrea Pinamonti in a deal worth €18M + bonuses and a buy-back clause included.— Inter Xtra (@Inter_Xtra) August 7, 2022
[via @MarcoBarzaghi 🌖]
Kalajdzic attracting Premier League interest
Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs, according to the Daily Mail.
Manchester United, Everton and Chelsea have all been mentioned as possible destinations for the Austrian.
Arnautovic subject to bid from 'well-known' club
Marko Arnautovic's agent and brother has confirmed that the forward has received an offer this summer.
"It's true that there is an offer from a well-known club. I'm in contact with Bologna to see if that can be realized," he told Austrian outlet Kurier.
GOAL understands that Manchester United are interested in the former West Ham man.
Xavi issues De Jong update
Barcelona manager Xavi has again insisted that he is preparing for a future with Frenkie de Jong still at the club.
"He knows what I think and what the club want and need. Of course I'm counting on him, he's a great player," he said after his side's Joan Gamper Trophy victory over Pumas UNAM.
Sanchez set to join Marseille (Fabrizio Romano)
Olympique Marseille are set to sign Alexis Sánchez, here we go soon! It will be completed next week, right after the official termination of the contract with Inter already agreed days ago. 🚨🔵🇨🇱 #OM— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022
Been told Sánchez will sign with OM until June 2024. pic.twitter.com/vFiDPJfeD5