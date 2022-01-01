Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea set sights on Dembele

Tottenham join race to sign Hull winger Lewis-Potter
Tottenham have joined the race to sign Hull City winger Keane Lewis-Potter - according to The Times.
Southampton, Leicester and West Ham have also been linked with the 20-year-old, while Brentford saw an £8 million bid turned down last summer.
Lewis-Potter has recorded five goals and three assists in 26 Championship games for Hull so far this season.
Portland Timbers announce Valeri's departure
Forever our maestro.💚💛— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) January 20, 2022
After 9 magical seasons, legend Diego Valeri has transferred to his boyhood club Lanús in Argentina.
The clubs will play a testimonial match in 2023, and upon retirement Valeri will become a Timbers ambassador.
Details: https://t.co/yqo2V5L3LM | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/9w0P827Zzg
Watford plot swoop for Liverpool's Phillips
Watford are plotting a swoop for Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips - according to the Evening Standard.
Claudio Ranieri is eager to bolster his defensive ranks this month and Phillips is thought to be open to a move away from Anfield.
The 24-year-old is playing a bit-part role in Liverpool's squad at the moment, but would likely see far more regular minutes at relegation-battling Watford.
Crystal Palace pull out of Ramsey race
Crystal Palace have pulled out of the race to sign Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey - according to The Daily Mail.
The Eagles were thought to be interested in a January deal for the 31-year-old, who has been told he can leave the Allianz Stadium this month.
Ex-Arsenal star Ramsey has already turned down Newcastle, Wolves, Burnley, with Palace now deciding against making a formal offer for the Welshman.
Feyenoord sign USMNT starlet Bassett on loan from Colorado Rapids
Liking this American boyyy! 🇺🇸#CoolKidCole— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) January 20, 2022
Mourinho rules himself out of Everton running
José Mourinho confirms he’s not interested in Everton job: “Right now I wouldn’t change my job here at Roma with another one. I gave my world to Roma for three years and I feel this is my project”. 🔴 #EFC #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/asyNHex6Tq— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2022
Chelsea set sights on Dembele (The Sun)
Blues target exit-bound Barca star
Chelsea have set their sights on Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele - according to The Sun.
The 24-year-old's current contract expires in the summer but the Blaugrana are willing to let him go before the winter window closes after growing frustrated with negotiations over an extension.
Chelsea are poised to make a move for Dembele, but it is unclear whether they will try for a permanent deal or an initial loan.