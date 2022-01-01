Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona challenge Tottenham to AC Milan midfielder Kessie

Liverpool in contract talks with Milner
Liverpool are ready to open talks with James Milner over a new contract at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.
Discussions are planned for the coming weeks, with Milner keen to continue his playing career and still of the belief that he is capable of operating at the highest level despite his advancing years.
Lyon ready big offer for Lacazette
Lyon are preparing a sizeable offer for Alexandre Lacazette.
ESPN reports the French side want the striker back at the club this summer when his contract at Arsenal expires.
The Ligue 1 team hope to convince him to snub offers from elsewhere by giving him a big salary.
Chelsea target Brighton defender Webster (Mirror)
Chelsea are plotting a bid for Brighton defender Adam Webster.
The Blues are looking to make big changes to the back line aheadthis summer and The Mirror says Webster is one of the players they are keeping a close eye on.
Real Madrid open to selling PSG-target Casemiro (El Nacional)
Casemiro remains a crucial player for Real Madrid, but the club could decide to sell him in the summer.
El Nacional reports the club are open to cashing in on him if they receive a good enough offer from Paris Saint-Germain, who are eager to sign him.
With Madrid looking to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, selling the Brazilian midfielder will bring in some much-needed funds.
Kessie to leave AC Milan as Barca come calling (Calciomercato)
Franck Kessie could be on his way to Barcelona this summer
Barca are one of the clubs seriously interested in signing Kessie and the player will decide in the next month where he will end up.
According to Calciomercato, the midfielder will leave AC Milan when his contract expires at the end of the season.
He has no interest in signing a new deal and looks set to leave Italy despite interest from Inter, while Tottenham are also contenders to sign him.