Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Traore determined to complete Spurs switch

Torino have approached Leicester over midfielder Dennis Praet, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian is said to be a top target for the Serie A side, while the Foxes will decide whether to sell before the end of the transfer window on Tuesday.

Praet joined Leicester from Sampdoria in 2019 in a £17 million deal, and made 15 Premier League appearances for the club last season - but is yet to feature in 2021-22.