Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo and Messi Miami-bound?

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Gerrard admits he's not ready for Liverpool job

2020-02-23T01:00:07Z

Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard believes he's not ready to return to Anfield as their manager just yet but understands why fans expect him to return one day as he impresses in charge of Rangers

"I understand why [people assume I could take over from Klopp] because I was captain for so long and a large chunk of the fan base would like me back at the club," Gerrard told Mail on Sunday

"But I'm bright enough to realise that, first and foremost, you have to be good enough. The owners need to think you're the right man.

"If I got the chance [at Liverpool] I'd want to be best prepared. You can't plan everything season by season. If things turn in months, you'd be out of work.

"Am I ready for the Liverpool job right now? Maybe not."

Blades eye Phillips swoop

2020-02-22T23:55:20Z

Sheffield United will raid local rivals Leeds United for highly-rated playmaker Kalvin Phillips if they reach Europe, claims The Sun.

The Blades are in line to potentially qualify for either the Champions League or Europa League next season after a sterling campaign under Chris Wilder.

If successful, they would look to bolster their ranks with a deal to sign United stalwart Phillips, who is spearheading the Whites' charge for promotion to the Premier League.

Ruffier's Saint-Etienne future still in doubt

2020-02-22T23:45:00Z

Stephane Ruffier's future with Saint-Etienne remains up in the air after his agent refused to dampen speculation of an exit, per Le 10 Sport.

The goalkeeper has been with the club since 2011, following his arrival from Monaco, but could bring the curtain down on his tenure.

His future at the club? We'll see," agent Patrick Glanz stated.

McGregor poised for Rodgers reunion

2020-02-22T23:30:00Z

Callum McGregor could be poised for a reunion with old boss Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City as the Foxes chase the Celtic man, says The Sun.

Former Bhoys boss Rodgers hopes to bring his former star to the King Power Stadium in case of James Maddison's departure to Manchester United.

The Scotland international would likely be keen on a move to the Premier League to work under his ex-manager once again.

Ronaldo and Messi to Miami?

2020-02-22T23:15:00Z

MLS figures hopeful Portuguese will seek Beckham reunion

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could make a sensational switch to the MLS to end their careers at David Beckham's Inter Miami, claims The Mirror.

Minnesota United boss Adrian Heath says that he has heard a move could be on the cards for either the Portuguese or the Argentine to head to America to finish their playing days.

Ronaldo would potentially join up with Beckham, the man who he succeeded at Manchester United during his early days where he made his name.

Hammers lead Serhou Guirassy hunt

2020-02-22T23:00:00Z

West Ham are currently the frontrunners to seal the services of Amiens forward Serhou Guirassy, claims The Sun.

The Hammers are leading a host of Premier Legaue rivals, including Brighton and Tottenham, in the hunt for the Frenchman.

Amiens wish to reportedly finalise any deal in the coming weeks.