Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Henderson wants Man Utd exit

Inter priced out of Alaba move
Inter will not be able to sign Bayern Munich's David Alaba, the Correire dello Sport reports.
Out of contract next summer, the defender is being courted by many of Europe's top clubs, including Real Madrid and PSG.
Brands set for Man Utd role?
Everton's Marcel Brands is a leading candidate to become Manchester United's director of football, Sky Sports reports.
The Dutchman has previously spent his career in the Netherlands, notably with AZ and PSV.
Eriksen could make Arsenal move
Christian Eriksen wants out of Inter and favours a move back to the Premier League, Corriere dello Sport reports.
While PSG are credited with an interest, Arsenal have the edge on the Parc des Princes side.
Alcala heading for LA Galaxy
LA Galaxy have struck a deal to sign Mexico teeanger Alex Alcala, while Manchester City have a purchase option when he turns 18.
ESPN claims the two deals have been struck for a 15-year-old who has been dubbed the “Mexcian Messi.”
Upamecano to leave Leipzig in the summer
Dayot Upamecano will leave RB Leipzig at the end of the season, according to Jan Aage Fjortoft.
The former Norway international is now a media pundit and he wrote on Twitter that the defender will head for pastures new at the end of the season, with Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all interested.
Inter eye Eriksen swap deal
Inter Milan want to find a swap deal for Christian Eriksen in January, with Manchester United’s Fred and Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka their preferred options.
The Mail is citing a report in Corriere dello Sport that claims Inter will speak to the two Premier League sides about a deal in January.
United had deal for Ansu Fati
Manchester United had a €150 million (£133m / $174m) deal in place to sign Ansu Fati last summer, but the move was vetoed by Barcelona.
Sport claims United brokered a deal with the forward’s agent Jorge Mendes, only for Barcelona to pull the plug.
Puel under pressure after seven straight losses
Saint-Etienne head coach Claude Puel finds himself under pressure after seven straight losses.
The club are mulling over the future of the ex-Leicester and Southampton boss, but RMC reports they are not yet ready to fire him.
Giroud to Inter Miami in January?
Alaba should 'take responsibility' in Bayern Munich contract saga, says Flick
Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has said that defender David Alaba must “take responsibility” for himself as his contract saga rumbles on.
Lyon looking at Memphis replacements
Eriksen can leave Inter in January
Christian Eriksen can leave Inter Milan in January, according to club chief executive officer Beppe Marotta.
Speaking to DAZN, Marotta said the club will find the right solution when the transfer window opens.
Elche set to tie up Marcone deal
Elche will turn Ivan Marcone’s loan from Boca Juniors into a permanent arrangement, according to Marca.
The Spanish side will pay $5 million (€4.2m / £3.7m) to secure the midfielder’s services.
City close door on Messi pursuit
Manchester City have ended their interest in Lionel Messi, according to Spanish football expert Semra Hunter.
Speaking to Sky Sports News, Hunter said: “I have it on good authority from someone close to the situation that Manchester City are not going to bid for Lionel Messi."Based on the information I have, as of today, that door is closed.”
Birmingham close to deal for Halilovic
Birmingham City are being linked with a move for Alen Halilovic.The 24-year-old is on the lookout for a new club following his release with AC Milan, and Sportske Novosti claim the midfielder is “one step away” from making a move to St Andrew’s.
PSG ready to sell Neymar to fund Mbappe contract
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to sell Neymar in order to finance a new contract for Kylian Mbappe, according to a report in France.
The Mirror is citing a report in L’Equipe which says PSG cannot finance new contracts for their two superstars, and are ready to prioritise a deal for the younger man.
Inter make Rovella their priority target
Inter have made Genoa midfielder Nicolo Rovella their priority target ahead of the January transfer window - according to Corriere Dello Sport.
Rovella is due to become a free agent next summer, and will be free to speak to potential suitors when the market reopens.
Inter may be willing to send the 18-year-old back to Genoa on loan if they can finalise a deal for the Italian in 2021.
Giroud: I'll have to make a decision on my future in January
Olivier Giroud has admitted that his current situation at Chelsea is worrying, and says he'll have to make a decision on his future in January.
Giroud has scored 29 goals in 95 appearances in all competitions since joining Chelsea from Arsenal in January 2018.
The 34-year-old has also helped the Blues win the FA Cup and Europa League, enhancing his reputation as one of the most reliable centre-forwards in the Premier League in the process.
Madrid plan to sell Odriozola
Real Madrid are planning to sell Alvaro Odriozola - according to Don Balon.
Zinedine Zidane has been unable to fit the 24-year-old into his starting XI since his return to Santiago Bernabeu from a six-month loan stint at Bayern Munich in the summer.
Madrid will look to get Odriozola off their books permanently next year, with a possible move to his former club Real Sociedad being mooted.
West Ham interested in Khedira
Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is the subject of interest from West Ham - according to Sport Mediaset via Teamtalk.
The Hammers are weighing up a January approach for the German, whose current contract at the Allianz Stadium expires next summer.
Khedira, who has also been linked with Tottenham, has yet to play for Juventus this season.
Juve to rival Man Utd for Johannesson
Juventus are set to rival Manchester United for Bergmann Johannesson - as the Daily Mail reports.
The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the 17-year-old midfielder, who is currently on the books of Norrkoping.
However, Juventus are planning to make a move for Johannesson in January, meaning United may have to step up their own pursuit.
Alioski in talks to sign new Leeds contract
Ezgjan Alioski is in talks to sign a new contract at Leeds United - according to The Athletic.
The Whites want the 28-year-old to extend his stay at Elland Road beyond 2022.
Alioski has featured in six Premier League games for Leeds in the early stages of the campaign.
Celtic want to bring Laxalt on their books permanently
Celtic want to bring Diego Laxalt on their books permanently - according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 27-year-old joined the Hoops on a season-long loan from Milan in October, and the two clubs are set to discuss his long-term future in the coming weeks.
Celtic are hoping to sign Laxalt outright, having seen him make a bright start to life in Scotland.
Man City looking to re-sign Douglas Luiz
Manchester City are looking to re-sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa - according to Don Balon.
Real Madrid are also keen on the 22-year-old, who moved to Villa Park from Etihad Stadium in 2019.
City may look to bring Luiz back to the club in January, but will have to fork out €35 million (£31m/$41m) to complete a deal.
Arsenal interested in Isco
Gunners target Madrid midfielder
Real Madrid midfielder Isco is the subject of interest from Arsenal - according to Todofichajes.
The Gunners are exploring the possibility of signing the Spanish midfielder on a loan-to-buy deal in January.
Arsenal are eager to bring in Isco on an initial six-month loan, before buying him outright for €30 million (£27m/$36m) next summer.
Man Utd still have high hopes for Dalot
Manchester United still have high hopes for Diogo Dalot - according to ESPN.
The 21-year-old is currently taking in a season-long loan spell at Milan, who do not have the option to buy him outright next summer.
Dalot is still under contract at Old Trafford until 2023, and United are confident he will become an important first-team member in the future.
Arsenal, Chelsea & Leeds chasing Bartley
Arsenal, Chelsea and Leeds United are chasing AFC Wimbledon teenager Quaine Bartley - according to Teamtalk.
All three clubs are keeping tabs on the 16-year-old, with a bidding war set to erupt in 2021.
Bartley is in no rush to leave Wimbledon though, and is hoping to push his way into the first team over the course of the season.
Benfica boss eyeing Carvalho reunion
Benfica boss Jorge Jesus is eyeing a reunion with William Carvalho at Benfica - according to La Razon.
Jesus coached the 28-year-old midfielder during his time in charge at Sporting CP, and may look to bring him back to Portugal in January.
Carvalho is currently on the books of Real Betis, and has appeared in nine La Liga games for the club at the start of the season.
Tottenham willing to sanction Sanchez' departure
Tottenham are willing to sanction the departure of Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez in January - according to Football Insider.
The 24-year-old has fallen out of favour with Jose Mourinho at the start of the 2020-21 season.
Sanchez was left out of Tottenham's 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday, and could be sold when the transfer window reopens.
Celtic in talks with Christie
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed Ryan Christie is keen on a new challenge as the club discusses his future.
“Ryan has also said he would like a different challenge at some stage in his career. Talks are ongoing between the club and his representatives," Lennon said on Saturday.
“Currently, I think he still has a lot to do and prove here at Celtic and to be fair to him he’s worked really hard the last few games."
Juric open to A-League return
Australian forward Tomi Juric is open to returning to the A-League after parting ways with CSKA Sofia.
“If there was an option (in the A-League) to play regular football it would definitely be something to look at,”Juric told The World Game.
“I’m at a point in my career where I know I still have so much more to give, and it’s a shame that’s not been happening the last season or so. The next step is playing week-in week-out, and I’m looking for somewhere that will give me the best opportunity to do that.”
Klopp plays down links to Germany job
Jurgen Klopp insists he is not interested in replacing Joachim Low as Germany coach – but says he would consider the job once his time at Liverpool was at an end.
Speculation has been rife that Low could face the sack following a disappointing run of results, which reached a nadir with the 6-0 Nations League thrashing at the hands of Spain earlier this month.
Klopp, naturally, would be the public’s choice to take over, but the 53-year-old has always played down the idea.
Winks told to seek loan move
Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks should look to leave the club on loan in January, according to Danny Mills.
“In January he’s got to be looking at a move because you’ve got Hojbjerg who has come in with Sissoko and Ndombele who has turned things around with Mourinho," Mills told Football Insider.
“So I just look at it and think Harry Winks needs to be playing to have a chance of getting in that England squad for the Euros.
“A loan move may well be the best thing for him, not long term, just to get out and play football, so he can show Gareth what he’s capable of and he can keep his fitness levels up and keep his sharpness up."
Man Utd lower Romero price
Manchester United will accept offers of around £2.5 million for outcast goalkeeper Sergio Romero, claims The Mirror.
The Red Devils were demanding double that over the summer but are now desperate to ensure they receive some cash for a player that wants to leave Old Trafford.
Jesus to double Man City wages
Manchester City are willing to double Gabriel Jesus' weekly wage in order to lock him down to a new deal, reports the Daily Star.
The Brazilian's new deal would see him earn £150,000 a week and he is currently contracted at the Etihad until 2023.
Giroud a target for Inter Miami
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is a January target for Inter Miami, according to The Mirror.
The David Beckham-owned club are keen to sign more big-name players after a disappointing first MLS season.
Rooney: Everton wanted me to join Chelsea
Wayne Rooney has revealed Everton wanted him to join Chelsea and not Manchester United in 2004.
“Everton were really struggling for money at the time and I found out they were listening to offers from people as well. They were trying to push me to sign for Chelsea because they were going to pay the most money," Rooney told the UTD Podcast.
"But, once I knew United were interested, I wanted some confirmation that they did want to sign me. Once I knew they did want to sign me, it was the only club."
Henderson wants Man Utd exit
The shot-stopper wants to be No.1
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is desperate to leave the club on loan in January, reports The Sun.
Henderson needs to secure more game time to continue his push for an England spot with Bournemouth, Leeds and Brighton among the clubs that could look to take him on loan.
Man City to offer Sterling new deal
Manchester City will shift their attention to locking down Raheem Sterling after Pep Guardiola committed to the club.
The Mirror claims the club's new priority is ensuring both Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne also sign contract extensions.
The duo are expected to be offered improved deals worth around £350,000 a week.