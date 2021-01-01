Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester City turned down Saul-Silva offer from Atletico Madrid

Judge Arsenal when the team plays together - Edu
Arsenal should not be judged too harshly for their disastrous start to the Premier League campaign because the team has not been at full strength, technical director Edu says.
The Gunners were the biggest-spending team in the English top-flight in the most recent transfer window, but the new signings have yet to all see the field.
Man City turned down Saul-Silva offer from Atletico (Daily Star)
Pep Guardiola was only interested in an outright sale of the Portuguese
Manchester City rejected Atletico Madrid's offer of Saul Niguez plus cash for Bernardo Silva, reports the Daily Star.
City were only interested in an outright sale of Silva, who has stayed with the club through the end of the transfer window.
Saul, meanwhile, joined Chelsea on a season-long loan with a £30 million ($41m) option to buy.
Hazard insists he is happy at Real Madrid
Eden Hazard has rubbished claims that he is feeling unsettled at Real Madrid, with the Belgian playmaker eager to point out that he is "very happy" at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The 30-year-old forward has failed to make the desired impact since completing a €100m (£88m/$112m) move to Spain from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.
Though he's been linked with a move away, Hazard insists he is happy to stay in Madrid.
Abe hoping to leave Barcelona
Barcelona forward Hiroki Abe is looking for a way out of the club, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The 22-year-old joined Barca from Kashima Antlers in his native Japan two years ago, but has struggled with form and injuries in Spain.
Abe has yet to make his debut for Barca's senior side, featuring for Barca B instead.
Carragher expects Salah to sign new deal
Jamie Carragher expects Mohamed Salah to be "the next one to sign" a new contract at Liverpool, with the Egyptian's current deal expiring in 2023.
The Reds are hoping Salah follows Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson, who have all recently committed to new deals.