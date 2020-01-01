Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal offered Inter outcast Eriksen

Leipzig looking to beat Arsenal to Szoboszlai
RB Leipzig are looking to beat Arsenal to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai - according to Football Insider.
The German outfit are hoping to win the race for the 20-year-old's signature by offering to loan him back to Salzburg.
However, the Gunners have made several enquiries over Szoboszlai, and a bidding war could be on the cards in the January window.
Mingueza hungry for more after Barca debut
Barcelona debutant Oscar Mingueza could not hide his delight after coming through his first experience with flying colours against Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday.
Mingueza, 21, started for the Catalans to make his maiden senior appearance in the Champions League as coach Ronald Koeman shuffled his first XI following Saturday's defeat to Atletico Madrid.
Pedri, Trincao, Sergino Dest, Carles Alena and Junior Firpo also featured in a youthful line-up, while the likes of Jordi Alba and Antoine Griezmann dropped to the bench and Lionel Messi was left out of the matchday squad altogether.
Read the full story here on Goal!
Mainz open to Mateta sale
Mainz sporting director Rouven Schroder has conceded the club would consider any sizable bids for striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.
"A forward who is fit again and...in demand despite the virus," Schroder told BILD.
“[If an outrageous offer comes in] we would then need to sit down and discuss it. We rejected something last winter and in summer, too."
PSV trying to lock down Dumfries
PSV Eindhoven are hoping to re-sign captain Denzel Dumfries, according to De Telegraaf.
The right-back is set to be rewarded with an improved salary, while PSV hope the new deal will ensure maximum profit should he be sold in the future.
Celtic keen to make Laxalt loan permanent
Celtic are contemplating buying AC Milan defender Diego Laxalt as he continues to impress on loan in Scotland.
Milan News claim a permanent move is now being discussed with Laxalt still highly regarded by AC Milan.
Cavani and Van de Beek adapting to Man Utd style - Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise upon summer signings Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani after their 4-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Both Van de Beek and Cavani played the full 90 minutes at Old Trafford with an early brace from Bruno Fernandes followed up a penalty from Marcus Rashford and a late Daniel James strike.
Van de Beek was a reliable distrubuter in midfield, while Cavani worked tirelessly in the final third as the Red Devils claimed a third straight victory in all competitions.
Chelsea keen to re-sign Silva
Chelsea are already in talks with Thiago Silva's representatives about a contract extension, claims TuttoMercatoWeb.
The Blues have been so impressed with the Brazil veteran they want to lock him down until 2022.
Arsenal offered Eriksen
The former Spurs star is up for grabs
Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Inter outcast Christian Eriksen but don't plan to make a move for the midfielder, claims the Daily Star.
Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are now expected to compete for the Denmark star's signature in January.
Wigan to release Garner
Striker Joe Garner will be released by Wigan, reports Wigan Today.
The 32-year-old requested a release from his contract which the club has decided to grant.
Chelsea still relying on Giroud
Frank Lampard has stressed the important of Olivier Giroud to Chelsea after he scored a winner against Rennes on Tuesday.
"I think Oli knows how much I am happy with him. I hope he knows how much I rely on him," Lampard said post-match.
"Every player wants to play every game and that's an impossible part of my job to keep them all happy but hopefully he knows and feels content."
Tevez calls for calm about Boca future
La gente de Boca tiene q estar tranquila que voy a seguir en el club!!! Cuando tome una decisión sobre mi futuro son los primeros q van a saber sobre ella . Digo esto porq están especulando sobre mi futuro cuando mañana tenemos una final !! pic.twitter.com/ZQefQz4miv— Carlitos Tevez (@__CarlitosTevez) November 24, 2020