Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd rival Chelsea in Rice race

Liverpool & PSG want Asensio
Midfielder could be allowed to leave Real Madrid
Liverpool and PSG have both shown an interest in Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, per Todofichajes.
The 24-year-old has struggled to recapture his best form in Spain after a period struggling with injuries.
Zinedine Zidane may be prepared to see him leave in order to help fund a refresh of his squad.
Jets skipper signs on
CONFIRMED: The Skipper is going around again!— NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ (@NewcastleJetsFC) December 17, 2020
💪🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/6c36M7EQW6
Wanderers sign Ibini
🔥🔥🔥— WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) December 17, 2020
We are proud to announce the signing of @bernieibini for the next two @aleague seasons: https://t.co/MwC5XhmRoL #WSW pic.twitter.com/z86jYhsyz7
Wilder confident of Sheffield United future
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder isn't worried about his future at the club despite losing 3-2 to Manchester United on Thursday night and marking the worst ever start by a club in English top-flight history.
"I am a free manager anyway, I don't worry about what I can't control. I don't worry about my job. I keep coming into work and doing it to my best of my ability," Wilder said post-match.
"There is a huge gulf, people don't understand what Sheffield United are about when they talk about people's futures. I have been in the game long enough to know that that question will be asked. There is a story to every club and we accept that."
Hazard in talks with Celtic
Celtic have opened talks with goalkeeper Conor Hazard over a new contract, claims Football Insider.
The 22-year-old Northern Irishman has been cementing a place for himself as Celtic's first choice between the posts.
Celtic are hopeful a deal can be found by the end of the year.
Man Utd in talks with Celta defender
Manchester United are in talks with Celta Vigo defender Stefan Bajcetic, reports La Voz de Galicia.
It is claimed there is a keenness on both sides for the 16-year-old's move to go ahead soon.
Arsenal set to complete Rekik signing
Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Hertha Berlin defender Omar Rekik after he touched down in London on Thursday, according to the Mirror.
The Gunners had a bid accepted late in the summer but were unable to formalise the move before the window closed.
Rekik isn't expected to play for Arsenal straight away and could be sent straight out on loan.
Man Utd enter Rice race
Chelsea thought to be midfielder's preferred destination
Manchester United may return with a bid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the summer, reports the Express.
United and Chelsea have been strongly linked with the England international in the past, with reports claiming he would prefer to join his close friend Mason Mount at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea are still thought to be interested but it is unlikely West Ham will sanction a sale in the upcoming January transfer window.
Roma bid for American youngster Reynolds
Serie A giants Roma have tabled an offer of €7.5 million (£7m/$9m) for FC Dallas full-back Bryan Reynolds, according to MLSSoccer.com.
Juventus, AC Milan and Marseille are also said to hold an interest in the 19-year-old.
Reynolds has represented the United States at youth level but hasn't yet made his debut for the USMNT.