Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Jorginho and Kepa among eight players facing Chelsea axe

Chelsea make Upamecano No.1 defensive target
RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano is Chelsea's top defensive priority for the summer, according to the Mirror.
The 21-year-old is seen as the perfect partner for Antonio Rudiger at centre-back, while on the left Leicester's Ben Chilwell is a potential target.
Euro 2020 hopeful Kane sets sights on early injury return
Harry Kane is aiming to regain full fitness in as little as six weeks as the Tottenham striker maintains hope of making the cut for Euro 2020, reports The Sun.
Kane is currently recovering from a ruptured hamstring tendon which it was feared could end his season.
But he has set his own target of the end of March to return, in order to help Spurs see out the final two months of the 2019-20 and prove his fitness for England.
Arteta trusts club over Aubameyang contract
Mikel Arteta says he trusts Arsenal's club chiefs to deal with the ongoing situation surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract.
The forward's deal expires in 2021, meaning the Gunners could be tempted to cash in on him while they can this summer.
“The club has a very good idea of how he wants to develop things," Arteta told a press conference. "They are in constant communication with players’ agents and they know the plan better than I do.
"I completely trust them on that.”
Jorginho and Kepa among players facing Chelsea axe
Up to eight first-teamers could leave in Blues clearout
Jorginho, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ross Barkley are among a host of Chelsea players who could be looking for a new club this summer, claims The Sun.
Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich showed Frank Lampard just how far his side is behind Europe's elite, while the Blues have also fallen behind in the race for a top-four finish.
Up to eight first-team players could form part of Lampard's clearout to whip his squad into shape, with Kurt Zouma, Willian and Pedro also potential casualties.
De Gea future uncertain ahead of Man Utd summer transfer window
David de Gea could be sold by Manchester United this summer in order to raise transfer funds as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans for a long-term rebuild.
De Gea signed a new, improved contract last September , which extended his terms until 2023, and at that stage United were concerned about losing him for free. However, he was passed over for the captaincy in January in favour of Harry Maguire following the departure of Ashley Young to Inter.
United continue to monitor the progress of Dean Henderson, on loan at Sheffield United, and who has helped the Blades to push for their own European place. He is likely to be a future England international and United No.1.
Captain Morgan in Leicester contract talks
Wes Morgan is in talks with Leicester over a new contract at the club, according to Leicester Live.
The 36-year-old would be entering his 10th season with the Foxes if he remains at the King Power Stadium next campaign.
Manager Brendan Rodgers wants to keep Morgan around as cover for the first team and a valuable dressing-room presence.