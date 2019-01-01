Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to outbid Barca for De Ligt

Aouar says he'd love City switch
Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has admitted he's be keen to join Pep Guardiola at the English champions.
The 20-year-old also said he'd like to 'leave a mark' at his current club, who welcomed new head coach Sylvinho on Sunday.
City are known to be searching for central midfielders to add depth to the position and help the aging Fernandinho.
Tuchel can't promise Mbappe and Neymar will stay at PSG
Thomas Tuchel has said it would be 'naive' for him to guarantee PSG's stars will remain with the club.
Speaking at the Monaco Grand Prix Tuchel said "I want all my players to stay at PSG and stay with our project."
But rumours continue to swirl around the pair with Neymar persistently linked with Real Madrid and Mbappe saying he's enticed by a 'new project.'
Tottenham and United make contact for Tielemans
Leicester City face competition from Spurs and Manchester United for Youri Tielemans according to Kristof Terreur.
Tielemans spent the second half of the 2018-19 season with the Foxes, who would like to make his move permanent.
But Spurs and United have contacted the Monaco man's agent Terreur told Sky Sports Transfer Talk Podcast, potentially pricing Leicester out of a deal/
Arsenal target Espanyol's Hermoso
Unai Emery had identified Mario Hermoso as an affordable option to shore up Arsenal's back line but may face competition from Real Madrid
The Daily Star report that Hermoso has caught Emery's eye, but that Real have a buyback clause for the 23-year-old who came through their ranks.
Espanyol are reportedly resigned to losing the player, who joined them in 2017, this summer.
Leeds will not be sold despite interest from PSG owners
Andrea Radrizzani is not interested in selling Leeds United despite reported inquiries from Qatar Sports Investement, owners of PSG, according to The Mirror.
Radrizzani took full control of Leeds in the summer of 2017, and has invested heavily in the club, including hiring manager Marco Bielsa and buying Elland Road.
He wants to continue at the club, despite them missing out on promotion to the Premier League in Bielsa's first season.
Galatasaray leading race to sign Babel
Ryan Babel has admitted that he is tempted by the prospect of joining Galatasaray after being released by Fulham.
With Fulham not retaining his services following their relegation from the Premier League, the Netherlands international is looking for a new club.
The 32-year-old has been strongly linked with a return to the Turkish Super Lig, where he won the title with Besiktas in 2016-17, and Babel has no issues playing for a former rival club.
Bartomeu calls crisis meetings at Barcelona
Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has called for board meetings at Camp Nou after the Blaugrana's Copa del Rey defeat to Valencia.
That loss, along with their Champions League exit to Liverpool, have led to unrest at the club, says Sport.
Discussions will centre around the positions of General Manager Pep Segura and Head Coach Ernesto Valverde.
Bartomeu has supported both men, but other board members are seeking their ouster, the paper claims.
Juve have not approached Guardiola - Paratici
Juventus have not approached Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to replace outgoing head coach Massimiliano Allegri, according to sporting director Fabio Paratici.
Guardiola had reportedly been heading to Turin but the executive denied any contact had been made, saying the Bianconeri would wait until all competitions had been wrapped up before they’d approach potential candidates.
Allegri will leave the Allianz Stadium after their final Serie A game with Sampdoria on Sunday, and Paratici said the club had clear ideas of who would replace him.
Liverpool to grab veteran goalkeeper on free
Liverpool are preparing to grab veteran goalkeeper David Marshall on free transfer if Simon Mignolet leaves, according to the Scottish Sun.
Marshall is currently at Hull, but is out of contract this summer and he is considered by Liverpool scouts to be ideal option behind Alisson Becker.
Current backup Mignolet is expected to have offers to join other clubs this summer.
Stoke to sack Berahino
Stoke are ready to terminate the contract of Saido Berahino after the striker was found guilty of drink-driving last month, according to Sky Sports.
Berahino's contract was set to run through 2022, but the Potters have instead told him that his contract will be terminated, ending his time with the club.
However, Berahino's representatives are considering a legal challenge to the decision.
'It would be great if Bayern signed Sane'
Borussia Dortmund chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke says it would be great for the Bundesliga if Leroy Sane were to join Bayern Munich, despite his team missing out to the seven-times champions in this season’s title race.
Dortmund narrowly lost out to Bayern in the title run-in after topping the table for much of the campaign.
But despite watching the Bavarians snatch a seventh straight title from under his team’s nose, Watzke says he would be delighted to see Germanyinternational Sane return home – even if it means strengthening Dortmund’s biggest rival.
Liverpool not interested in Depay
Liverpool are not interested in signing Lyon forward Memphis Depay this summer, despite boarding a red plane last week, according to Sky Sports.
Depay posted a video to Instagram that showed him boarding a red plane, in a red suit, with the message "Merci Lyon" ramping up speculation he was on his way to Anfield.
But despite reports in the Netherlands saying Depay is a target of the Reds, the club will not pursue a move for the attacker this summer.
De Ligt responds to Barca and Man Utd reports
Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt admitted he still does not know what the future holds for him as reports of a bidding war between Barcelona and Manchester United for his services intensify.
The 19-year-old's De Ligt defensive abilities and assured manner on the ball have made him one of the world's most valuable youngsters, attracting interest from the two elite clubs.
Barca appeared to have the inside track on his transfer after landing team-mate Frenkie de Jong, but United have hit back this week with a renewed push to sign the teenager.
Boateng needs move away from Bayern - Hoeness
Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has delivered some friendly advice to Jerome Boateng: leave the Allianz Arena and seek a new challenge elsewhere.
Boateng has been a fixture in the Bayern squad since joining from Manchester City in 2011.
But in recent seasons he has become less important to their plans, and now sits firmly behind Mats Hummels and Niklas Sule in the club's defensive pecking order.
Liverpool move for future Watford man Joao Pedro
Liverpool have made an audacious bid to hijack Watford's move for wonderkid Joao Pedro, according to the Daily Mail.
The Fluminense star, 17, will move to Vicarage Road at the start of 2020 in a deal worth £2 million.
But Liverpool could take advantage of a loophole that would allow them to move in and take Joao Pedro from the Hornets, who would receive compensation.
Joao shined midweek with a hat-trick as Fluminense destroyed Nacional 4-1 in the Copa Sudamericana, a game witnessed by Liverpool scout Dassler Marques.
How Chelsea will shape up next season
Real Madrid are confident of signing Chelsea's Eden Hazard and there have even been reports that a deal has been completed between the two clubs.
Chelsea look powerless to stop their star man from leaving but they will have Christian Pulisic coming in from Borussia Dortmund after signing him for £58m in January, before loaning him back to the Bundesliga side.
Read more on Chelsea's transfer plans over the coming window here!
Bartomeu hints at Barca clear-out
A number of Barcelona stars may be packing their bags in anticipation of a summer clear-out after president Josep Bartomeu revealed that some players will be let go.
The Catalans finished their season on a low note with a 2-1 defeat in the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on Saturday.
Dzeko set for Inter
Edin Dzeko is set to leave Roma with the Bosnia international having agreed terms to join Inter, report Sky Italia.
The ex-Manchester City striker has seen his stock rise dramatically at Roma following his move from the Etihad in 2015.
The Bosnian has scored 87 goals in four seasons since arriving in the Italian capital.
Balotelli delivers cryptic farewell
Mario Balotelli has delivered a cryptic farewell to Marseille after his contract at the Ligue 1 side expired.
The former Italy striker joined the club in January on a six-month deal after his contract at Nice was cancelled, and scored eight goals in 12 games.
Balotelli posted on his Instagram feed: “I really wanna [sic] say thank to the coach and staff, players, president and directors. Everyone that works with OM [Olympique Marseille] supporters – THANK YOU AND HOPEFULLY see you soon or good luck for everything in the future years.”
Gerrard braced for Tavernier bids
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is readying himself for a wave of offers for his captain James Tavernier this summer, report the Scottish Sun.
The 27-year-old English right-back impressed as the Ibrox club finished second behind champions Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, and Gerrard is worried he may not be able to hold on to his man.
Howe to hold talks over Arter's future
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will touch base with Republic of Ireland international Harry Arter regarding his future at the club, report the Bournemouth Echo.
It follows Arter's loan spell at Cardiff last season, where he was unable to prevent the Bluebirds from slipping from the Premier League back into the Championship.
Relegated Fulham are believed to be among the clubs interested in signing the 29-year-old.
De Ligt to turn down United for Barcelona
Manchester United expect Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt to resist their advances and complete a move to Barcelona, report ESPN.
Old Trafford sources believe the Spanish champions struck an agreement with the Ajax captain two months ago, bringing to an end their hopes of landing the Champions League semi-finalist.
United are believed to have offered De Ligt a deal worth £250,000-a-week to move to Old Trafford, but the player has opted to agree terms with Barcelona.
Moses hopeful of joining Conte at Inter
Victor Moses will cut short the 18-month loan deal he signed in January with Fenerbahce in order to join Antonio Conte at Inter, report Football London.
The 28-year-old Nigeria international had his career revived under Conte during their time together at Chelsea, and will opt to join his old boss if he is appointed at San Siro.
United could be frustrated in pursuit of Longstaff
Manchester United's efforts to sign Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff will depend on whether Rafael Benitez remains as Magpies boss, as reported in the Newcastle Chronicle.
The 21-year-old is a known target for the Red Devils as they seek to rebuild their team with an English core, but Benitez, who has final say on all transfer activity at Newcastle, is reluctant to sell.
Villa join the race for Liverpool's Kent
Aston Villa have joined the clubs chasing £10m-rated Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, as reported by the Scottish Sun.
22-year-old is a target for Steven Gerrard's Rangers who are hoping to bring the player back for a second loan spell, but promotion-chasing Villa are aiming to derail the deal.
Lazio join the queue for Welbeck
Lazio have joined Everton, Newcastle and West Ham in chasing after signing Arsenal's out-of-contract England forward Danny Welbeck, as reported in the Sun.
The 28-year-old is set to leave the Emirates this summer and the Serie A side are ready to offer the former Manchester United striker a route out of the Premier League.
Qatar in talks to buy Leeds
Qatar Sports Investment is in talks to buy a stake in Leeds United, giving the gas-rich Gulf state a foothold in English football for the first time, as reported in the Financial Times.
The group, which also owns French champions Paris Saint Germain, has been in talks over a deal with Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani in recent months.
“Qatar Sports Investments will be entering English Football, and Leeds is the club of their choice,” said a source close to the negotiations. “Qatar has been looking into the prospects of entering English Football for the past two years.”
West Ham to hijack Everton's Gomes deal
West Ham have made an offer to Barcelona of £18m for Andre Gomes after his impressive season-long loan at Everton, as reported by the Times.
The 25-year-old Portugal international was a consistent performer last season on loan at the Toffees, where he made 27 Premier League appearances.
Boss Marco Silva is keen to retain Gomes, though no preferential option to buy the midfielder was included in last summer’s loan agreement, and now the Hammers are set to try and hijack any deal.
Blackburn after Everton youngster Sambou
Blackburn Rovers are weighing up a move for Everton's Germany-born striker Bassala Sambou, who is out of contract this summer, as reported by the Lancashire Evening Telegraph.
The 21-year-old forward scored 11 times in Premier League 2 last season and worked with Rovers boss Tony Mowbray during their time together at Coventry City.
Villa winning the race for Aribo
Aston Villa are set to beat both Rangers and Celtic to the signature of Charlton's 22-year-old English midfielder Joe Aribo, as reported by the Birmingham Mail.
The youngster had been a target for Arsenal earlier in the season but promotion-chasing Villa will win the race to sign the Addicks star.
Juve to offer Dybala AND Sandro for Pogba
Serie A side desperate to beat Madrid to Man United star
Juventus are looking to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Paul Pogba by offering up a shocking swap deal.
The Express claims that the Italian giants are looking to offer both Paulo Dybala and Alex Sandro in exchange for the midfielder.
Madrid may need to offload Gareth Bale before a move can be made for the French star, and Juve are hoping to get a leg up by offering the swap deal before the Spanish giants have time to make their move.
Liverpool to collect record £100m for beating Spurs
Liverpool are set to collect a record UEFA prize haul of £100 million ($127m) if they beat Tottenham in the Champions League final.
The Daily Mail reports that the Reds are set to make £94.6m if they lose the showpiece, while Spur will pick up only £93m if they win the match.
Jovic: Serie A and Premier League fit me best
Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic has opened the door to a potential transfer to England or Italy this summer, despite being heavily liked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in recent weeks.
The forward has attracted looks from all over Europe, and has now hinted at where he would like to end up.
“In terms of the physique, the Bundesliga is very demanding, but after the games against Chelsea or Inter Milan, I personally had the feeling that I could feel even better [playing] in the Premier League or Serie A," he told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
Boateng almost certain to leave Bayern
Jerome Boateng seems almost certain to leave Bayern Munich this summer.
The centre-back failed to celebrate with his team-mates for the Bundesliga title or the DFB-Pokal triumph.
He was also the first player out of the club banquet, and with competition coming in for him in the form of Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, Goal understands that the defender is almost certain to leave the club this summer.
Sancho not on the market - Watzke
Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has made it clear that the club have no plans to sell young English star Jadon Sancho.
The attacker has been linked with a host of moves, with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and even Barcelona reportedly interested in his services.
"It can be assumed that Jadon will not play more than ten years at BVB," Watzke told Bild, "but we have clear agreements about the present."
Silva may have played last Man City game
Manchester City star David Silva could be departing the Etihad Stadium this summer, according to the Sun.
Silva, 33, has reportedly received a lucrative two-year contract offer to see out the rest of his career at an unidentified Qatari club.
Solskjaer not Ferguson's choice at Man Utd
Club legend wanted Pochettino to take over
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not the preferred managerial option of Sir Alex Ferguson following Jose Mourinho's sacking, reports the Daily Mail.
It was commonly thought that the veteran former boss had given his blessing to Solskjaer to take over at Old Trafford.
But according to the newspaper, Sir Alex had backed Mauricio Pochettino for the job - and additionally feels hurt at being sidelined at United in recent months.
Welbeck wanted by Lazio
Sarri to join Juventus after Pep rejection
After seeing Pep Guardiola reject the chance to become the club's next coach, Juventus have moved closer to landing Maurizio Sarri, claims the Mirror.
Sarri came in for harsh criticism during his first season at Chelsea, despite leading the Blues to Champions League qualification as well as a berth in the Europa League final.
He now has the chance to succeed Massimiliano Allegri in Turin, following Pep's decision to stay in England at the helm of Manchester City.
Man Utd to outbid Barca for De Ligt
Catalans' approach is stalled due to arguments with agent
Manchester United are set to out-maneuver Barcelona with a £70 million ($89m) move for Matthijs de Ligt, reports the Mirror.
The Catalans have long been mooted as the first-choice destination for Ajax's defensive prodigy.
But financial wranglings with De Ligt's agent have opened the window for United, who are prepared to outbid their rivals and meet Mino Raiola's demands.