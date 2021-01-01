Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid exit for Ramos growing more likely

Gareth Bale is at a crucial moment in his Tottenham career, according to Jose Mourinho.

With Harry Kane facing a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury, Mourinho needs the likes of Bale - who is on loan at the club from Real Madrid - to step up.

"When you lose a player of Harry's quality, other players have to step up and hopefully Bale can help us," Mourinho said, per the Mail.