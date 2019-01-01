Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd alerted as Varane considers Real Madrid exit

Raphael Varane is seriously considering leaving this summer according to L'Equipe.

Varane has a strong relationship with Zinedine Zidane, but, despite weathering the worst of it, is disappointed by the state of the current Real Madrid season.

The defender wants to test himself in a new environment as he feels he has become too comfortable due to the lack of competition for a spot.

are said to be interested and a move would almost certainly surpass the fee paid for Virgil van Dijk last winter.