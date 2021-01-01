Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lampard linked to Newcastle job

Lampard leads Newcastle race
Frank Lampard is the leading candidate to replace Steve Bruce in charge of Newcastle United, says The Sun.
The former Chelsea boss has been out of a job since he was let go by the Blues and replaced with Thomas Tuchel.
Now however, he could be set for a return to work and may be the man to take the reins at St James' Park following the takeover on Tyneside.
Man Utd after Leicester's Ndidi
Manchester United will launch a move for Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi, per Fichajes.
The Red Devils want the Nigeria international to function as a key pivot for them, and feel they can pinch him from the struggling Foxes.
Ndidi has remained impressive at the King Power Stadium this year, and played in Leicester's FA Cup final triumph last term.
Feyenoord to renew Diallo pursuit
Feyenoord will look to get a loan move for Amad Diallo over the line in the new year after their attempt ahead of the season was scuppered by injury, says The Sun.
The Dutch side want to bring the Manchester United man into their squad and came close to doing so earlier this year.
An injury prevented the move from being completed then, but their interest remains strong.
Liverpool step up Dembele chase
Liverpool are stepping up plans to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, amid speculation over the Frenchman's future, says Mundo Deportivo.
The forward is admired by Jurgen Klopp, who sees him as a potential recruit to his Anfield squad.
Dembele currently is running down towards the end of his deal at Camp Nou and Barca may struggle to convince him to remain given their own struggles.
Sterling wants Man City assurances (The Sun)
England star fears being pushed out after new deal
Raheem Sterling wants assurances from Pep Guardiola that he has a place in Manchester City's plans before signing a new deal, says The Sun.
The England international has cut a relative fringe figure this season at the Etihad Stadium and has been linked with a move to Barcelona, among others.
Now, it has been revealed that he will only accept a new deal with the Premier League champions if he knows he will play a part in their challenge going forward.