Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd join Bissouma battle

Pep Guardiola does not expect to bring in a new striker during the January transfer window, despite 's goalscoring problems.

City have scored just 19 goals from their 13 Premier League matches, 18 fewer than at the same stage last season.

The club's greatest ever goalscorer Sergio Aguero has missed much of the season as he recovers from knee surgery while Gabriel Jesus was also missing from the 1-0 victory over on Saturday.

Read the full story here on Goal!