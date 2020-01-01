Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd join race for Real Madrid outcast Jovic

Man Utd join race for Real Madrid outcast Jovic
The Red Devils look ready to pounce
Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is set to leave the club on loan with Manchester United emerging as a possible destination, reports AS.
Serie A clubs AC Milan, Inter and Roma have all also submitted firm proposals to take the Serbian on loan.
The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their attack and view Jovic as a cheaper option than Edinson Cavani, who has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford.
Jovic's destination reportedly depends on which club can guarantee him the most game time this season.
Dembele wants Barca stay
Ousmane Dembele isn't interested in leaving Barcelona amid interest from Manchester United, claims Sky Deutschland via Inside Futbol.
The winger is determined to turn his Camp Nou career around after being held back by injuries in recent seasons.
AC Milan want Nacho on loan
AC Milan have proposed a loan deal for Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Serie A side are also trying to secure a loan for Manchester United's Diogo Dalot but the Red Devils are only interested in selling him permanently.
Fulham to battle Spurs for Skriniar
Nainggolan close to Cagliari switch
Radja Nainggolan is getting closer to Cagliari on a permanent deal. Talks ongoing with Inter for €12m as final fee. No bid from Galatasaray. 🚨 @DiMarzio @SkySport #Nainggolan #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2020