Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leno set for Arsenal exit

No mid-season move for Lyon's Aouar
Houssem Aouar will not exit Lyon mid-season, with the France international to see out the season in Ligue 1 despite interest from Arsenal, says Todo Fichajes.
The 23-year-old has been a target of the Gunners in recent months, but no move came together for a Premier League switch during the summer.
It will not happen during the winter either, with the midfielder now set to remain at least until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
Chelsea prepare Mount extension offer
Chelsea are set to begin talks with Mason Mount over a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, per 90min.
The England international, a cornerstone of both his club's Champions League success last term and the Three Lions' silver-medal campaign at Euro 2020, is one of the Blues' most valued performers.
Now, Thomas Tuchel is hoping to tie him down to a fresh deal that would stretch towards the middle of the decade and double his wages.
Leno set for Arsenal exit? (Daily Mail)
Goalkeeper dropped in pecking order
Bernd Leno could be set for the exit door at Arsenal, with Aaron Ramsdale set to become the Gunners' de-facto number one going forward, says the Daily Mail.
The Germany international lost his place to the newly-signed England shotstopper against Norwich last weekend for Mikel Arteta's first win of the new term.
Now he faces a potential campaign on the sidelines, and could well move on to new pastures in search of regular minutes sooner rather than later.
Atletico could sell Lemar
Thomas Lemar could be sold next summer to help raise further transfer funds at Atletico Madrid following Antoine Griezmann's return, says Todo Fichajes.
The homecoming for the France international from Barcelona has left Diego Simeone with plenty of options to choose from.
But with several other players essential to the manager's plans, Lemar could find himself as a bargaining chip in the next transfer window if he is not able to force his way into consideration regularly.
Tchouameni catches Serie A trio interest
Aurelien Tchouameni looks set to be the subject of a three-way bidding war from a host of Serie A sides, says Fichajes.
The Monaco and France international is on the radar of Juventus, Inter and Milan.
Ligue 1's reigning Young Player of the Year made his senior international debut earlier this year.