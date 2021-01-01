Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham terminate Aurier contract

Barcelona confirm De Jong loan from Sevilla
Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Luuk de Jong in a loan switch from Sevilla with an option to make the move permanent next June.
The 31-year-old joins up with the Blaugrana after spending two seasons with Sevilla, where he failed to find his best scoring form, and he will now be expected to chip in to help fill the void left by Antoine Griezmann.
Fulham announce Chalobah ahead of deadline
Officially official! 📝@chalobah#OohAahChalobah pic.twitter.com/2wItFHIueF— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 31, 2021
Arsenal confirm £16m transfer of Tomiyasu
Takehiro Tomiyasu, a 22-year-old Japan international, has joined Arsenal from Bologna for a fee of £16 million (€19m/$22m) and will wear the No.18 in north London.
Tomiyasu is a natural centre-back but has played mostly at right-back since joining Serie A in 2019, and will likely feature there after Hector Bellerin joined Real Betis on a season-long loan earlier in the day.
Griezmann returns to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona
Antoine Griezmann has made a shock return to Atletico Madrid after the Rojiblancos completed a season-long loan move for the Barcelona forward with a mandatory €40 million (£34m/$47m) option to buy.
The France international has sealed a surprise homecoming to the Wanda Metropolitano two years on from an acrimonious exit in one of the final twists to a dramatic summer transfer window.
Sporting CP add attacking midfielder Sarabia
Official. Pablo Sarabia joins Sporting CP from Paris Saint-Germain on loan. Deal completed and signed. 🟢 #SportingCP #PSG #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021
Grigg to Rotherham on permanent basis
✍| Welcome to Rotherham United, Will Grigg.— Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) August 31, 2021
The striker joins the Millers on a season-long loan from Sunderland to provide some last minute #DeadlineDay excitement!
We've beaten the clock to add a hugely experienced striker!#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/T9isH8jy3t
PSG make Mendes signing official
✍️🆕 #WelcomeNunoMendes— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 31, 2021
❤️💙 #𝑾𝒆𝑨𝒓𝒆𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒔pic.twitter.com/WoyJV35RYh
Bournemouth sell Taylor to Exeter
✍️ Welcome, @kyle_taylor1999 🤩— Exeter City (@OfficialECFC) August 31, 2021
22-year-old midfielder joins the Grecians on a permanent deal from @afcbournemouth 👊#ECFC #OneGrecianGoal pic.twitter.com/4Q8AoNETRq
Arsenal send youngster Dinzeyi to Carlisle
Good luck with @officialcufc, Jonathan! 🤝 https://t.co/xheeICIFOt— Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) August 31, 2021
Tottenham terminate Aurier contract
The full-back is now a free agent and can find a new club after the deadline
Tottenham have announced the termination of Serge Aurier's contract with mutual consent, enabling the Ivory Coast right-back to choose his next destination in the coming weeks as a free agent.
Aurier, 28, arrived at Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 but has seen his career be plagued by inconsistency.
Sunderland bring in Bayern goalkeeper Hoffman on loan
Picture 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁.#HalloHoffmann 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/jlNWipgBXD— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 31, 2021
Celtic secure Jota loan
🇵🇹 𝗝 𝗢 𝗧 𝗔 🍀 𝗕 𝗛 𝗢 𝗬 ✍️— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 31, 2021
Jota has joined the Hoops from @SLBenfica on a season-long loan with an option to buy, subject to international clearance.#WelcomeJota 🟢⚪️