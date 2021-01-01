Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham terminate Aurier contract

Serge Aurier Tottenham Hotspur 2019-20
Barcelona confirm De Jong loan from Sevilla

2021-09-01T02:07:30Z

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Luuk de Jong in a loan switch from Sevilla with an option to make the move permanent next June.

The 31-year-old joins up with the Blaugrana after spending two seasons with Sevilla, where he failed to find his best scoring form, and he will now be expected to chip in to help fill the void left by Antoine Griezmann.

Arsenal confirm £16m transfer of Tomiyasu

2021-09-01T01:10:43Z

Takehiro Tomiyasu, a 22-year-old Japan international, has joined Arsenal from Bologna for a fee of £16 million (€19m/$22m) and will wear the No.18 in north London.

Tomiyasu is a natural centre-back but has played mostly at right-back since joining Serie A in 2019, and will likely feature there after Hector Bellerin joined Real Betis on a season-long loan earlier in the day.

Griezmann returns to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona

2021-08-31T23:39:18Z

Antoine Griezmann has made a shock return to Atletico Madrid after the Rojiblancos completed a season-long loan move for the Barcelona forward with a mandatory €40 million (£34m/$47m) option to buy.

The France international has sealed a surprise homecoming to the Wanda Metropolitano two years on from an acrimonious exit in one of the final twists to a dramatic summer transfer window.

Sporting CP add attacking midfielder Sarabia

2021-08-31T23:10:00Z

Tottenham terminate Aurier contract

2021-08-31T22:18:34Z

The full-back is now a free agent and can find a new club after the deadline

Tottenham have announced the termination of Serge Aurier's contract with mutual consent, enabling the Ivory Coast right-back to choose his next destination in the coming weeks as a free agent.

Aurier, 28, arrived at Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 but has seen his career be plagued by inconsistency.

Celtic secure Jota loan

2021-08-31T21:50:52Z