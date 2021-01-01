Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG & Real working to reach Mbappe agreement

Six clubs are all interested in signing young Barcelona striker Rey Manaj, Goal can confirm.

While the Albanian has a release clause of €50 million, Barca could accept bids as low as €6m for his services as they battle their financial crisis - although they would prefer any deal to include a generous buy-back clause.

Cagliari, Rayo Vallecano, Almeria, Freiburg, Fenerbahce and Anderlecht are the clubs in the hunt for Manaj.