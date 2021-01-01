Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG & Real working to reach Mbappe agreement

Pompey sign Azeez on loan
✍️ Miguel Azeez is 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞— Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) August 30, 2021
🔵 The midfielder joins on a season-long loan from @Arsenal#Pompey
Six clubs keen on Barca youngster Manaj
Six clubs are all interested in signing young Barcelona striker Rey Manaj, Goal can confirm.
While the Albanian has a release clause of €50 million, Barca could accept bids as low as €6m for his services as they battle their financial crisis - although they would prefer any deal to include a generous buy-back clause.
Cagliari, Rayo Vallecano, Almeria, Freiburg, Fenerbahce and Anderlecht are the clubs in the hunt for Manaj.
Mallorca announce Kang-in signing
NXGN star Lee Kang-in has signed with La Liga side Mallorca following his release by Valencia, the Spanish club have confirmed.
The Korean starlet attracted interest from clubs across Europe, including Wolves, Newcastle, PSV, Feyenoord, Braga and Granada.
However, Mallorca offered him regular football in his favoured No 10 role, and so he has decided to continue his development in Spain.
Juve decide against re-signing Pjanic
Juventus have decided against offering Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic a potential return to Turin as they close in on the signing of PSV starlet Mohamed Ihattaren, Goal can confirm.
Pjanic moved to Barca from Juve in an exchange deal involving Arthur last summer, committing to a four-year contract at Camp Nou.
The Bosnian midfielder has since struggled to live up to expectations with the Blaugrana, and Goal has reported he is one of several first-team players the club are trying to offload before the August 31 transfer deadline.
PSG & Real working to reach Mbappe agreement (Marca)
Blancos still trying to sign World Cup winner
Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are working to reach a final agreement on a transfer for Kylian Mbappe - according to Marca.
The Blancos have yet to receive a response to their second bid of €170 million (£146m/$200m) for the Frenchman, but it is understood that PSG won't let him go for less than €200m (£172m/$236m).
Mbappe has rejected PSG's offers of a contract extension, though, and they are open to negotiating a final deal with Real before the summer window closes.
Leeds in advanced talks for Man Utd's James
Excl. Leeds are in advanced talks to sign Dan James from Manchester United on a permanent deal! Discussions ongoing to complete the agreement. Talks also on personal terms. 🔴 #MUFC #LUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021
Noa Lang rumours few days ago were ‘fake’ - never been close to Leeds in the last weeks.
Brighton's Zeqiri completes loan move to Augsburg
We are happy to announce the signing of Swiss forward, Andi Zeqiri, on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion! pic.twitter.com/d7yh5ZjptN— FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) August 30, 2021
Liverpool starlet Norris pens fresh terms at Anfield
James Norris has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds 🔴👏— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 30, 2021
Sterling signs Chelsea deal and goes on loan
Chelsea have agreed on a two-year contract extension for Dujon Sterling and will send him on loan to Blackpool in the Championship for the season.
The 21-year-old will also have an option for an extra year at Stamford Bridge after impressing in pre-season under Thomas Tuchel.
It marks a huge turnaround for the youngster who debuted for Chelsea under Antonio Conte in 2017, but had a 13-month lay-off due to an injury and then a separate illness that was not related to Covid.
Lazio readying new bid for Kostic
Lazio are readying a new bid for Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic, according to Sky Germany.
Frankfurt rejected the Italian club’s opening bid of €10 million, but are braced for another offer before the August 31 transfer deadline.
Kostic has made two Bundesliga appearances for Frankfurt already this term, and still has two years remaining on his current contract.
Wolfsburg loan Marmoush to Stuttgart
Welcome, Omar! 👋— VfB Stuttgart_int (@VfB_int) August 30, 2021
VfB Stuttgart and @VfLWolfsburg_EN have agreed on a loan deal for @OmarMarmoush. Pending a medical, the 22-year-old will join VfB until the end of the season. ✍️#VfB pic.twitter.com/GybEVdO5Tp
Ronaldo completes Man Utd medical
Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his medical as new Manchester United player in Portugal. The contract has been signed. Deal until June 2023. Visa process started. 🔴🛫 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021
His salary could change depending on the many add-ons included in the contract with Man Utd. #Ronaldo
Barca reject Spurs' €20m-plus Aurier bid for Emerson (ESPN)
The Blaugrana playing hardball over Brazilian full-back
Barcelona rejected a €20 million (£17m/$24m)-plus Serge Aurier bid for Emerson Royal from Tottenham - according to ESPN.
The Blaugrana are expecting Spurs to return with an improved offer before Tuesday's transfer deadline, but they are reluctant to sell the right-back.
Emerson returned to Barca earlier this summer after a two-year stint at Real Betis, who are entitled to a percentage of any future sell-on fee.
Bayern Munich keen on US wonderkid Che
Bayern Munich are weighing up a €2 million offer for FC Dallas wonderkid Justin Che, Goal can confirm.
Che signed a homegrown player contract with Dallas in January 2020 after spending the previous 11 years working his way through their academy ranks.
The MLS outfit have had a partnership to promote talent with Bayern since 2018 and sent the 17-year-old to play for the German club's B team on loan in February, but he returned to Toyota Stadium earlier this summer.
Ndombele to remain at Tottenham
Tanguy Ndombele will remain at Tottenham beyond the end of the summer transfer window - according to The Athletic.
The Frenchman wanted a move to Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, but Spurs have been unable to secure a loan or swap deal for the midfielder.
Ndombele is now set to stay at Spurs and fight for a place in Nuno Espirito Santo’s starting XI.
Getafe's Cucurella to complete €18m Brighton switch
Excl. Marc Cucurella to Brighton, done deal and here-we-go! The release clause has been matched and paid few minutes ago. Brighton will pay €18m to Getafe. 🔵🇪🇸 #BHAFC #Getafe— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021
Cucurella will fly to England today in order to sign his contract. Announcement soon. pic.twitter.com/vGYsd9aFEr
Lukebakio signs for Wolfsburg on loan from Hertha
Auf Leihbasis - Dodi Lukebakio kommt für ein Jahr von @HerthaBSC zu den Wölfen. Herzlich willkommen, Dodi!#VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/QksPRHE8px— VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) August 30, 2021
Juve target Dortmund star Witsel
Juventus have identified Borussia Dortmund star Axel Witsel as a transfer target - according to Sky Italia.
The 32-year-old is open to a move after entering the final year of his contract at BVB, with little sign of an extension being offered.
Massimiliano Allegri is eager to bolster his midfield ranks by bringing Wistel to Juve before the summer window slams shut.
Everton closing in on ex-Newcastle striker Rondon
Everton are closing in on the signing of ex-Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon, according to Sky Sports.
Rafa Benitez worked with the 31-year-old at Chinese club Dalian Professional and St James' Park, and wants to arrange a reunion at Goodison Park.
Everton are currently locked in talks with Dalian Pro and hope to finalise a deal for Rondon in the coming hours.
Ex-Benfica star Gaitan signs for Penarol
🖊 Nicolás Gaitán firmó contrato hasta junio de 2022 con nuestra institución.— PEÑAROL (@OficialCAP) August 30, 2021
¡Bienvenido al país de Peñarol!#VamosCarbonero pic.twitter.com/VemczHhHXk
Inter & Juve to miss out on Scamacca
Inter and Juventus are set to miss out on the signing of Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca, according to Calcio Mercato.
Cagliari have won the race for the 22-year-old's signature, reaching an agreement with Sassuolo on a loan deal with an option to buy for around €27 million (£23m/$32m).
Scamacca spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Genoa, where he scored eight goals in 26 Serie A outings.
James facing Man Utd exit
The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United is set to spell the end for Dan James at the club, The Star reports.
It is suggested that Brighton might be a likely destination for the Wales international winger.
Aston Villa launch bid for Liverpool's Jones
Aston Villa are still seeking to strengthen their midfield and will move for Liverpool's Curtis Jones, according to the Express.
The Villans made a failed bid for Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe earlier in the transfer window.
It is reported they will bid £15 million ($21m) for Jones.
Juve make one last Pjanic bid
Juventus are making a last effort to sign Miralem Pjanic from Barcelona, according to Sport.
Out of favour at Camp Nou, Juve are ready to take the Bosnian international on loan and pay half his wages.
Chelsea told to meet Kounde's €80m release clause (AS)
Blues given ultimatum over defender
Chelsea have been told they may have to meet Jules Kounde's €80 million (£68/$94m) release clause if they fail to submit a suitable offer for the France defender on Monday, AS reports.
Sevilla want around €60-70m for the player, but if such a bid does not arrive in time, the Blues will be forced to pay full price.
Montella heading to Turkey?
Former Fiorentina head coach Vincenzo Montella could be off to Turkey.
Fanatik reports that Adana Demirspor have launched a bid for the out-of-work Italian.
Man Utd unlikely to make Trippier move (MEN)
Red Devils' transfer business over?
Manchester United are unlikely to move for Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier before the close of the summer transfer window.
The Manchester Evening News reports that the club are not seeking to offload Diogo Dalot, and therefore a move for the England star is highly improbable.
Birmingham open up Deeney talks
Watford captain Troy Deeney could be on the move to Championship side Birmingham, The Athletic reports.
Deeney is a Blues fans and could be open to a move due to the competition he faces with the Hornets.
Amad loan off because of injury issues
Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo's proposed loan to Feyenoord has been called off.
Speaking to AD, technical director Frank Arnesen said: "He got injured, it's cancelled. Too bad, everything was done. I've talked a lot with the people at Manchester United, but it's more sensible to let him recover at that club.
"It may be a while before he comes back."
Messi makes his PSG bow
Lionel Messi made his first appearance for PSG since arriving on a free transfer from Barcelona on Sunday.