Arteta will have major say in Arsenal transfers
Arsenal director Edu has confirmed manager Mikel Arteta will have a major say in the club's transfer business.
Fraser turns down Cherries extension
Highly-rated Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has turned down a short-term extension, the club has confirmed.
Simon Francis, Andrew Surman, Artur Boruc and Charlie Daniels all signed deals that will see them play out the remaining nine matches of the Premier League season.
Fraser, however, linked with several of the Premier League's top sides, will be free to move when his current contract runs out at the end of June.
Dawson pens Forest extension
Former England international Michael Dawson has signed a one-year extension with Nottingham Forest.
DAWS STAYS 😍#NFFC are delighted to announce that Michael Dawson will remain at the club for another year.— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 17, 2020
Al-Duhail want £15m Morelos
Qatari side Al-Duhail have appointed a third party to make enquiries over the availability of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, the Daily Mail reports.
It is said that Morelos, who is under contract until 2023 with the Glasgow club, would prefer a move to a big European side.
Rangers value to the Colombian at over £15 million ($19m).
'Bobic could lead Manchester United back to the top'
Former goalkeeper and current Fortuna Dusseldorf board member Lutz Pfannenstiel says that Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic could return Manchester United to glory.
The former Borussia Dortmund striker has built a reputation for finding 'rough diamonds', having nearly brought Atletico Madrid's Saul to Stuttgart early in his career.
Hoeness halted Muller's Bayern exit
Former Bayern president Uli Hoeness had to step in to prevent Thomas Muller leaving Bayern Munich, Sport Bild reports.
The German outlet claims that Muller was on the brink of departing Bavaria due to a lack of appreciation from ex-coach Niko Kovac.
With Hoeness having convinced the attacker to stay, however, Muller has returned to top form under new boss Hansi Flick.
Bordeaux want Valero
Ligue 1 side Bordeaux want to sign veteran midfielder Borja Valero, according to Tuttosport.
The 35-year-old is currently at Inter, following spells with Villarreal, Fiorentina and West Brom.
Bordeaux manager Paulo Sousa worked with him at Fiorentina and would reportedly like a reunion.
Atletico 'pushing Partey out the door'
Atletico Madrid are 'pushing Thomas Partey out the door' amid interest from Arsenal, claims Guillem Balague.
The Ghana midfielder has been heavily linked with the Gunners as well as Manchester United, PSG and Chelsea.
However, Atletico aren't likely to pull in a huge transfer fee for Partey due to the economic downturn from the coronavirus.
Olaza heading back to Boca
Uruguayan left-back Lucas Olaza is returning to Boca Juniors following his loan spell at Celta Vigo, claim Continental Closs.
Celta are apparently unable to pay to keep him on a permanent deal, or to extend his loan beyond the end of June.
Chelsea face competition for £25m Benrahma
Foxes may have upper hand
Chelsea are keen to sign Algeria winger Said Benrahma but face competition from Leicester for his signature, according to the Express.
The 24-year-old, one of the standout players in the Championship, could cost a buying club £25 million ($31m).
Benrahma has scored 21 goals in 75 games in the second tier.
Arteta issues Arsenal transfer warning amid Chelsea spending spree
Mikel Arteta has warned that Arsenal risk falling further behind their rivals if they ‘stand still’ while others strengthen this summer.
The Gunners return to action for the first time in 102 days on Wednesday night when they take on Manchester City in the Premier League.
Arteta’s side go into the game sitting ninth in the table, but could move to within two points of fifth with a victory, depending on Sheffield United’s result at Aston Villa earlier in the day.
Man City fail to lure Brazilian talent Vinicius Souza
Flamengo's coach Jorge Jesus has vetoed Manchester City's bid to sign Brazil under-20 star Vinicius Souza.
According to Hora, City have made an offer of £3.5m for the 20-year-old that was rejected by Flamengo, who want to keep their asset for their title defence.
The defensive midfielder has been likened in style to Manchester United's Nemanja Matic.
Fowler to return to Australia
Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler is set to return to Australia to fulfil his coaching duties with the A-League season resuming next month.
The Liverpool legend, who returned to the UK after the coronavirus forced the A-League's suspension, will head back Down Under as soon as possible, according to Courier Mail.
Brisbane's first A-League match once the season returns will be against Adelaide United on July 19.
Nashville in discussions with PSV over talented Argentine
MLS franchise Nashville are currently talking to PSV about acquiring striker Maxi Romero on a loan deal with an option to purchase.
MLSsoccer.com reports that the talks on the 21-year-old centre around a $1.5 million loan fee with Nashville able to trigger an 'eight-figure' purchase clause if they wish to purchase the forward.
Romero has been on loan at Velez Sarsfield during the 2019-20 season.
Terry reveals his father 'kicked off' after son chose Chelsea over Man Utd
John Terry has admitted that his father initially didn't want him to sign for Chelsea as the former Blues defender said his family tried to push him to join Manchester United.
Terry went on to have a legendary stay at Stamford Bridge, spending 19 seasons with Chelsea while making 717 appearances across all competitions.
He originally joined the Blues at age 14, having represented West Ham's academy up to that point.
USMNT defender in the sights of West Brom
Wigan left-back Antonee Robinson is being pursued by West Brom, according to Express & Star.
The 22-year-old defender - who has seven caps for the USMNT - was reportedly close to joining AC Milan in January but the transfer fell through.
Robinson was on the books of Everton between 2015-19 but never made a league appearance.
Bellingham move to Dortmund stalls, Man Utd still in the race
Manchester United are still in the race for Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham with the midfielder's move to Dortmund hitting a snag.
Sport Bild reports that while the 16-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga club, a transfer fee has yet to be agreed with his Championship side.
Bellingham has excelled at the heart of Birmingham's midfield this season and went on a tour of Man Utd's home ground Old Trafford earlier this year while investigating his options.
Socceroo star Irvine to leave Hull City
Australian midfielder Jackson Irvine will leave Championship side Hull City after failing to agree a new contract.
The 27-year-old was among four players who have not renewed their deals and will not feature for the remainder of the season, the club announced.
Irvine - who has 34 caps for the Socceroos - has been at Hull City since 2017, making 112 appearances and scoring 10 goals.
Aston Villa put £80m price tag on Man Utd target Jack Grealish
The Red Devils will have to stump up a hefty amount to sign the Villa skipper
Aston Villa want at least £80 million ($100m) for their captain Jack Grealish, with Manchester United leading the race to sign the midfielder.
The Daily Mail reports the Midlands club have slapped the price tag on their star asset despite Red Devils executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward insisting transfer fees won't be as high after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Grealish has been a shining light for relegation-threatened Villa this season, scoring seven league goals and nabbing six assists.
Kouassi joins Bayern Munich on a free transfer after leaving PSG
France under-18 international Tanguy Kouassi will join Bayern Munich after choosing not to sign a professional contract with Paris Saint-Germain.
The 18-year-old will officially link up with Bundesliga champions in June and sign a five-year contract, according to Goal.
Kouassi, a defender who can also play in midfield, has made 13 appearances for the Parisians this season, scoring three goals.