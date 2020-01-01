Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea prepared to sell Kante

Central Coast Mariners' looming return to action won't involve Eun-Sun Kim or Chris Harold with the club confirming both players won't be returning to finish the current A-League season.

“Chris Harold won’t be returning in the near future for personal reasons, and Kim won’t be returning from Korea,” manager Alen Stajcic said.

“So they are our big losses moving into this period of the year, but we’ve got a number of people training with us at the moment.”