Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Kane will have to force Man City move

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Harry Kane, Euro 2020
White's agent lifts the lid on Arsenal's £50m transfer poker game

2021-08-08T00:00:23Z

Ben White's agent has discussed his client's move from Brighton to Arsenal, with the Gunners praised for holding their nerve in a £50 million ($69m) game of "poker" with Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom.

Bloom, a professional gambler, oversees events at the Amex Stadium and is not a man that will cash in his chips without a fight.

Premier League heavyweights from north London have, however, prevailed in a long-running battle of wills, with an England international defender lured away from the south coast as Mikel Arteta and Co played a winning hand.

Haaland was Chelsea's top target - Fjortoft

2021-08-07T22:55:16Z

Arsenal target Trippier

2021-08-07T22:45:54Z

Arsenal have identified Kieran Trippier as their heir to right-back favourite Hector Bellerin, claims the Sun

Trippier is also wanted by Manchester United, but the Reds have as of yet failed to agree a fee with Atletico Madrid for the England defender.

Kieran Trippier Atletico Madrid 2019-20
Atalanta move for Abraham

2021-08-07T22:25:43Z

Kane will have to force Man City move (Mirror)

2021-08-07T22:15:49Z

Champions remain confident over a deal

It is up to Harry Kane to force a move away to Tottenham in order to join Manchester City, according to the Mirror

City are already preparing for the possibility that they will not land the striker, but remain confident that a deal can be struck despite Tottenham's reluctance to sell.