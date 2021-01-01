Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba and Haaland on Xavi's Barca wishlist

Emery: I haven't said no to Newcastle
Villarreal coach Unai Emery has admitted he is keeping his options open with regards to a possible Newcastle switch.
"I've been made aware of their interest and I haven't said no, but there is no offer," he said following Villarreal's 2-0 Champions League victory over Young Boys on Tuesday.
Pogba headlines list of four players Xavi wants at Barcelona
The French midfielder is at the top of Xavi's wishlist (El Nacional)
Paul Pogba is one of four players that Xavi has identified as signings he wants at Barcelona, according to El Nacional.
Pogba's contract with Manchester United ends at the end of the season, and Xavi would like to see the club make a push to bring him to Spain.
Also on Xavi's wishlist is another Mino Raiola client, Erling Haaland, along with Dani Olmo and Jules Kounde.
Milan in the race for River Plate star
AC Milan are one of several clubs in the race to sign Julian Alvarez this summer, reports Gazetta dello Sport.
The River Plate star has caught the clubs across Europe, including Milan's Italian rivals Fiorentina.
Alvarez can play as a striker, winger or attacking midfielder has has risen to prominence after helping River top Boca Juniors as part of his 14-goal campaign this season.
PSG eye Vlahovic as Mbappe successor
If Kylian Mbappe does indeed leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, the club has already earmarked a potential successor.
According to Le10Sports, PSG could make a move for Dusan Vlahovic if Mbappe does leave PSG upon the expiration of his contract.
PSG are confident they could outbid Juventus for the Fiorentina star and believe he would be an ideal fit in their attack.
Lazio prioritise Luiz Felipe deal
Lazio are focused on getting Luiz Felipe to sign a new deal with the club, reports CalcioMercato.
The Brazilian's deal is set to expire in June, making a new contract a priority for the club.
Lazio have a good relationship with his agent, so there is plenty of optimism that a deal will get done despite interest from Barcelona, Sevilla and Real Betis.
Howe earmarked as Farke's Norwich repalcement
Norwich are eyeing Eddie Howe as a potential replacement for Daniel Farke, according to the Daily Mail.
The club has just two points from the first 10 games and Farke will need a dramatic uptick in form to keep his job.
Farke currently has a contract that runs through 2025, but the club could turn to former Bournemouth boss Howe if the result don't start coming quickly.
Dynamo ready to spend for 'top-end talent'
New Houston Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad says the club is ready to spend some money to sign better players.
The club has the ability to sign three Designated Players this winter, and Onstad says he expects the Dynamo to spend and reshape their roster.
“Number one is to get better on the field," Onstad told MLSSoccer.com. "We have some core guys who are very good, but we’re missing some top-end talent and difference-makers. Those pieces who can turn games. In our league, it’s pretty close. It’s those players who make differences.”
He continued: “There is definitely room for improvement. We’re not DP-tied, we have room for manipulation. The [U22 Initiative], too. I’m pretty comfortable with it.”