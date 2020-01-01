Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi agrees to €700m Man City contract

Arsenal to sell trio to fund Partey move
Arsenal remain keen to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and are preparing to offload three players to ensure a deal can be done, reports the Mirror.
Matteo Guendouzi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Rob Holding are all up for grabs as the Gunners look to fund a move for Partey.
Atletico were previously offered Guendouzi plus £22 million (€24m/$29m) for Partey but refused the offer.
Messi is still in Barca's WhatsApp group
Frenkie de Jong has revealed that Lionel Messi remains in Barcelona players' WhatsApp group chat despite recently asking to leave the club.
Messi recently revealed his intention to leave Barcelona, with the likes of Inter, Paris Saint-Germain and, most prominently, Manchester City linked to the Argentinian star.
In the week since Messi's announcement shook the football landscape, he has done little to walk back that initial request as he reportedly continues to insist that his time at Barca is over.
PSG submit bid for Bellerin
The defender is in demand across Europe
Paris Saint-Germaim have offered Arsenal £25m (€28m/$33m) plus £5m in add-ons for right-back Hector Bellerin, according to The Guardian.
The Gunners need to sell someone this summer after the recent signing of Gabriel Magalhaes but are hesitant to let Bellerin leave.
The Spanish defender is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Juventus.
Everton secure deal for James Rodriguez
James Rodriguez is set to swap Real Madrid for Everton with the two clubs agreeing to a deal, reports the Telegraph.
The 29-year-old attacker will join the Toffees on a three-year contract after struggling to secure regular game time in Madrid.
James made just nine La Liga appearances for Zinedine Zidane's side last term.
Messi agrees to €700m Man City contract
The Barcelona star looks set for a big payday should he secure a move away
Lionel Messi has agreed to financial terms with Manchester City that if given the green light would be worth €700 million (£623m/$834m) over five years, claims the Daily Record.
The Argentine has also been offered an equity stake in City Football Group as part of the deal with Messi expected to spend three years in Manchester before moving to MLS side New York City FC.