Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Son's new Tottenham contract revealed

The South Korean star is set to be rewarded for his fine form

owner Joe Lewis has approved a plan to hand Son Heung-Min a new contract worth £200,000 a week, reports Football Insider.

Spurs are eager to lock Son down beyond his current deal that runs until 2023, with talks on his new contract expected to be finalised by the end of the year.

Son's new deal will see him join Harry Kane as one of the club's highest earners.