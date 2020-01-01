Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo wanted to swap Juve for PSG

Gunners consider re-signing Dasilva
Former Arsenal midfielder Josh Dasilva is being monitored by the Gunners as Mikel Arteta looks to build his squad for next season.
According to the Daily Star, the Brentford star could be brought back to the Emirates next season after scoring 10 goals and four assists playing in a box-to-box role.
The 21-year-old joined Brentford from the Gunners in 2018 and has been a star in their run to the Championship playoff final.
Ronaldo wanted to join PSG
The Portuguese mega star tried to engineer a departure from Turin
Cristiano Ronaldo was an seeking an exit from Juventus to join PSG before the coronavirus halted progress on a possible move.France Football reports the unhappy 35-year-old has a desire to play alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the French capital but the start of the recent global pandemic ended any chance of a deal occurring.
Man Utd hone in on Magalhaes
Manchester United are close to signing Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.
The 22-year-old centre back, who is also wanted by Everton and Napoli, could join the Red Devils in a matter of days, according to Italian journalist Emanuele Cammaroto.Magalhaes made 24 appearances for Lille during the recent season as the Ligue 1 club finished fourth.
Socceroos defender Degenek to join Al Ahli
Australian centre-half Milos Degenek is on his way to Saudi club Al Ahli, according to a report in MaxBetSport.
The 26-year-old is currently in his second stint with Red Star Belgrade but is set to return to Saudi Arabia, where he played with Al Hilal in 2019.
Newcastle’s Yedlin could return to the MLS
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin could be heading back to the MLS with his contract at the Premier League club expiring in 12 months.
The 27-year-old is ‘very interested’ in a return to the North American league and had held talks with clubs, reports MLSSoccer.com.Yedlin was a homegrown player for Seattle Sounders before first joining Tottenham, before crossing to Newcastle.
Ramos can play until he's 40, says ex-Real Madrid team-mate Van der Vaart
Sergio Ramos is the best defender in the world and can keep on playing until he is 40, according to former Real Madrid team-mate Rafael van der Vaart.Read the full story on Goal!
Manchester United-linked Grealish 'belongs' in the Champions League, says ex-Villa team-mate Gestede
Manchester United-linked Jack Grealish "belongs" in the Champions League, according to his ex-Aston Villa team-mate Rudy Gestede.
Chelsea will need to pay record fee for Chilwell
To get the Foxes star, the Blues must break the bank
Leicester City have told Chelsea they will have to stump up a record fee for a defender to sign Ben Chilwell.
The Mirror reports the Foxes have asked for more than £80 million ($105m) to release the England international, which would break the current mark set when Manchester United signed Harry Maguire last summer for a similar amount.
The 23-year-old is contracted at the King Power Stadium until 2024 and has been at the club since he was 12 years old.
Man Utd given boost in Ait-Nouri pursuit
Manchester United have been given the green light to sign Angers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri with the Ligue 1 club close to purchasing a replacement player.
The 19-year-old defender, who has also attracted interest from Manchester City, will be free to move to Old Trafford if a deal can be arranged, according to FootMercato.
Angers also close to completing a deal for left-back Oussama Falouh after already signing Souleyman Doumbia for the same position.
Ex-Premier League striker to join new A-League team
Fledgling A-League franchise Macarthur United will be unveiling English striker Matt Derbyshire next week.
A report in FTBL states the 34-year-old will sign for the new team in the coming days after four years in Cyprus with Omonia.
Derbyshire’s previous clubs include Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest and Plymouth Argyle.