Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca & Liverpool join race for Camavinga

From Spain to Italy for the Frenchman?

attacker Nabil Fekir is wanted by , reports Calciomercato.

The Frenchman has impressed in this season with seven goals and three assists to his name.

The Rossoneri are prepared to pay up to €40 million for the player this summer but will likely fall well short of his release clause meaning it will be up to Betis whether they allow their star player to leave.