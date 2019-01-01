Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal's Emery limited to £40m spending

Arsenal’s Emery set £40m spending cap
Gunners set for economical summer
Arsenal manager Unai Emery will be forced to make do with a budget of £40m ($52m) for his spending in the off-season, according to the Mirror.
The Spaniard was permitted to only make loan signings during the January transfer window due to tight budget strings and he will face a similar challenge in looking to land targets come the end of the campaign.
Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez arrived last month on a temporary deal though the Gunners do have an £18m ($23m) option to make the move a permanent one.
Lukaku set for Madrid switch?
Romelu Lukaku may swap Manchester Untied for Real Madrid as agent Mino Raiola prepares to offer the Red Devils man to Los Blancos, according to Don Balon.
The Belgium international is apparently not considered to have a future at Old Trafford, particularly if the club are able to ensnare their main target of Harry Kane during the off-season.
The Tottenham striker is also of interest to Madrid and could be sold by Spurs following the end of the current campaign.
Silva hands Baines contract boost
Everton defender Leighton Baines may yet remain at Goodison Park beyond this season after manager Marco Silva spoke positively of the idea of a new deal, per the Daily Star.
The 34-year-old has been second choice for most of the season to Lucas Digne at the Toffees but has returned to the starting XI for their last two Premier League games.
“He is a really important player for me, for our club,” Silva stated on the England international.
Rashford in talks over new Man Utd deal
Manchester United have opened discussions with Marcus Rashford over tying the striker down to a new long-term deal at Old Trafford, says The Telegraph.
The 21-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season, with the option of an extension through to 2021, but the Red Devils want to secure his services on a more extensive basis to ward off interest.
Rashford would likely stand to double his wage packet in the wake of fellow forward Anthony Martial pocketing a substantial raise after renewing his terms at the Theatre of Dreams last month.
Hodgson hails Chelsea-Palace relationship
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has hailed the partnership between the club and Chelsea, citing it as the key factor in landing Michy Batshuayi, reports the Independent.
The Eagles unexpectedly landed the Blues man on a loan deal ahead of other Premier League rivals, with their manager chalking it up to goodwill following Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s spell at Selhurst Park last season.
“I can’t say I’m surprised about it, I’m very pleased about it,” Hodgson admitted after the striker made a impactful debut off the bench in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Fulham.