Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool eye move for Lewis

The full-back is in demand after Norwich were relegated in 2019-20

are eyeing a move for Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis, according to the Mirror.

The 22-year-old is in demand after impressing with the Canaries this season, despite the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Liverpool are hoping to pay £10 million ($13m) for Lewis, who would help back up Andy Robertson as he beds in at Anfield.