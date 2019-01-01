Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs back under-fire Pochettino

Manotas set for Houston departure
Houston Dynamo's Colombian forward Mauro Manotas is set to leave MLS according to The Athletic.
The striker almost moved to Russia earlier this year, but the deal fell through at the last minute.
The 13-goal frontman is still expected to leave with Mexican club Cruz Azul a potential destination, says the report.
Silva safe for now
Everton have no plans to sack manager Marco Silva, despite them spending the international break in the relegation zone.
Sky Sports say that Silva still enjoys the confidence of the club, for now.
But owner Farhad Moshiri will want to see improvement after a sizeable investment in the Merseyside club.
Chelsea leading Chilwell chase
London club leading the race for sought-after England international
Despite being only half way through a two-window transfer ban Chelsea are confident they can land Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.
Chilwell was also a target of Manchester City, but the Premier League champions are not thought to be willing to spend big money on players.
As a result Chelsea are sure they'll be able to land their man, maybe as soon as January, if they can get their transfer ban lifted, according to the Daily Mail.
Lacazette would cost £100 million
Football.London report that claims that Arsenal would allow Alexandre Lacazette to leave for less than a release clause are nonsense.
The player's agent Dmitry Cheltsov had claimed that the club would let him go for around £45 million ($56m).
The player, who has no release clause, would be unlikely to be allowed to leave at all, but certainly not for less than £100m says the report.
Spurs send scouts to Argentina in bid to support Pochettino
Scouting mission a clear sign he won't be fired
Despite a poor run of results it seems as though Tottenham will continue to back Mauricio Pochettino in the transfer market.
The Daily Mail says that chief scout Steve Hitchin has gone to Argentina to run the rule over players in the manager's homeland.
The paper says that club sources see that as a sign Pochettino will not be moved on.
There was speculation that Jose Mourinho was in position to take over in North London, but the scouting mission appears to have put paid to that notion.