Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea place €50m price tag on Abraham

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Tammy Abraham Chelsea 2021-22
Batshuayi close to Besiktas move, claims head coach

2021-08-14T00:00:23Z

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is closing in on a move to Besiktas, according to the Turkish club's coach Sergen Yalcin.

Batshuayi did not figure to be in the Blues' plans for 2021-22, with the recent arrival of Romelu Lukaku pushing him further down the depth chart.

Chelsea place €50m price tag on Abraham (Le10Sport)

2021-08-13T22:55:40Z

Roma and Arsenal are leading the chase for the forward

Chelsea have slapped a €50 million (£43m/$59m) price tag on Tammy Abraham, according to Le10Sport.

Abraham is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter.

Roma appear to be leading the race for Abraham, but Arsenal are still in the mix

Boavista open to letting USMNT defender Cannon leave

2021-08-13T22:40:08Z

Spurs in talks over Milenkovic move

2021-08-13T22:20:37Z

Tottenham are in talks with Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic over a possible transfer, reports 90min.

Milenkovic has been nearing a move to West Ham but with negotiations over a contract stalling, Spurs are hoping to swoop in and land the 23-year-old.

Nikola Milenkovic Fiorentina 2020-2021
Costa set for Mineiro move

2021-08-13T22:10:30Z

Klopp insists 'we will sort' Henderson contract

2021-08-13T22:00:30Z

Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool will sort out the future of Jordan Henderson, as negotiations over a new contract for the Liverpool captain continue.

Henderson has entered the final two years of his current deal at Anfield, and Goal understands that initial discussions over an extension have so far proven fruitless.

