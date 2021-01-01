Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool & Man Utd join race for Pepi

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has denied reports that Youri Tielemans has rejected a new contract at the club.

"There's reports, but there's (been) no turning down," he told reporters.

"I think there's just dialogue between the club and Youri's people. I think the club are waiting to hear back. But that's something that's out of my control. What I can control is his mentality, his commitment to the team, and you cannot question that."