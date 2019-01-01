Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man United to make De Gea Premier League's top earner

De Gea set to become top PL earner
Red Devils keeper to pocket huge salary
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea could be set to become the best-paid player in the Premier League as the Red Devils try to tie him down to Old Trafford, according to the Mirror.
The Spaniard is out of contract next year at the club and has been non-committal about his future beyond then.
However, United are willing to make him the top earner in English football with a weekly salary of £365,000, ahead of team-mate Alexis Sanchez and Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil.
Red Bulls sign draft pick Neals
NEWS: @NewYorkRedBulls Sign MLS SuperDraft Pick Sean Nealis— New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) February 17, 2019
The defender is local product who spent his college career with Hofstra University.
The defender is local product who spent his college career with Hofstra University.
Ospina to make permanent Napoli move
David Ospina will officially depart Arsenal’s books at the end of the season after Napoli appeared to confirm that they would exercise their option to purchase the goalkeeper, reports Tutto Mercato.
The Colombian was loaned out by the Gunners to the Serie A side as cover for the injured Alex Meret but has been frozen out since and believed he was being restricted in game-time so as not to activate an automatic buy-out clause.
However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are said to be satisfied with the shotstopper and will take him away from North London for good next season.
Zidane sets Chelsea requirements
Zinedine Zidane is willing to become the new manager of Chelsea – but only if they promise him a £200m ($258m) transfer budget and keep Eden Hazard at the club, says The Sun.
The Frenchman has been out of work since quitting as Real Madrid boss at the end of last season.
Current Blues supremo Maurizio Sarri has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks at Stamford Bridge with speculation rife about whether he has a future in London.
Rangers snap up City starlet
Rangers have snapped up Manchester City teenage starlet Kane Ritchie-Hosler, per The Sun.
The 16-year-old will make the move from the Etihad Stadium to Ibrox at the conclusion of the current season.
A key forward for the Citizens, he joins fellow teen and former Chelsea youngster Nathan Young-Coombes in making the journey north to Scotland.