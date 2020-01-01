Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca face €50m Coutinho headache

Man City set for clash with Bayern over Sane talks
Manchester City and Bayern Munich are once more on a collision course over the future of Leroy Sane, according to the Telegraph.
The winger is a long-time target for Die Roten, but their £35 million ($43m) valuation of the star is seen as insulting by City figures.
Man Utd stall decision on Ighalo loan extension
The striker's current deal expires at end of May
Manchester United are yet to open talks with Shanghai Shenhua over extending Odion Ighalo's loan, reports the Daily Mail.
The striker was in fine form at the start of 2020 prior to the coronavirus lockdown, but United want to know when the Premier League season will continue before committing to a fresh deal.
Barca face €50m Coutinho headache
Bayern will not their exercise purchase option on Brazilian
Barcelona are bracing themselves for a shortfall of €50 million (£44m/$54m) linked to Philippe Coutinho's return to the club, reports Marca.
Bayern Munich will not exercise the purchase clause at the end of the Brazilian's loan, sending Coutinho back to Camp Nou at season's end.
In additio to Coutinho's €30m-per-year wages, Barca face paying out a bonus to Liverpool worth €20m when he passes 100 league games for the club.
Inter Miami responds to Vidal and Bale reports
Inter Miami COO and sporting director Paul McDonough called recent links to Arturo Vidal and Gareth Bale just "rumors", although the club is still actively pursuing players ahead of the summer transfer window.
Rumors involving Vidal began swirling over the weekend when the Barcelona star posted, and quickly deleted, an image of himself standing in front of an Inter Miami logo.
In the days since, the Chilean has been linked to the club, with reports indicating that Inter Miami are chasing a midfielder this summer after using the club's first two Designated Player spots on attacking players in Rodolfo Pizarro and Matias Pellegrini.
PL bottom three threatened with relegation over restart plans
The three clubs currently occupying the Premier League basement have been warned they could be sent down to the Championship unless they cooperate with plans to restart the top flight using neutral venues.
According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa, Norwich City and Bournemouth have been told their best chance of avoiding relegation will be to agree to the proposals, which Villa chief executive Christian Purslow recently spoke out against.
Man Utd set to sign Sunderland promise
Manchester United have struck a deal to sign Sunderland sensation Joe Hugill, according to the Guardian.
Hugill, 16, has ignored interest from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham to sign for the Red Devils, who will add him to their academy ranks from 2020-21 onwards.