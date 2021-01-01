Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tuchel wants Dortmund star Haaland at Chelsea

has tied down defender Chris Odoi-Atsem to a two-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

The 25-year-old has appeared in 28 games since being selected in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

“Chris has really grown as a player since he joined the club and he had his best season last year, consistently performing well for us at outside back,” said DCU general manager Dave Kasper.

“His energy and dynamism in both defense and going forward bring a lot to our side and we look forward to the positive impact he will continue to have on our team for years to come.”