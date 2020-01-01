Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pochettino to replace Tuchel at PSG

have put seven first-team stars up for sale ahead of the January transfer window - according to The Sun.

Ross Barkley, Marcos Alonso, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Danny Drinkwater and Victor Moses will all be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge in 2021.

The departure of those players could pave the way for Chelsea to land primary targets Erling Haaland and Declan Rice, who currently ply their respective trades at and West Ham.